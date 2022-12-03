Lirik Lagu Away From You - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Away From You - Oberhofer
Oh oh
Oh oh
You're pushing me away from you
And there's nothing I can do
And I can't fight all of your battles for you
You're pushing me away from you
Oh and I know what I'll do
I'll hop the fence
So I can get out of this mess
Ooooh
Oh Ooooh
What's going through your mind?
You're pushing me away from you
And there's nothing I can do
And I can't fight all of your battles for you
You're pushing me away from you
Oh and I know what I'll do
Yeah, I know what I'll do
I know what I'll do
You might also like
I Could Go
Oberhofer
Landline
Oberhofer
Sea of Dreams
Oberhofer
Artikel Pilihan