Lirik Lagu Away From You - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Away From You - Oberhofer

Oh oh

Oh oh

You're pushing me away from you

And there's nothing I can do

And I can't fight all of your battles for you

You're pushing me away from you

Oh and I know what I'll do

I'll hop the fence

So I can get out of this mess

Ooooh

Oh Ooooh

What's going through your mind?

You're pushing me away from you

And there's nothing I can do

And I can't fight all of your battles for you

You're pushing me away from you

Oh and I know what I'll do

Yeah, I know what I'll do

I know what I'll do

You might also like

I Could Go

Oberhofer

Landline

Oberhofer

Sea of Dreams

Oberhofer