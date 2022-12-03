Lirik Lagu Sorry for Now – Linkin Park dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sorry for Now – Linkin Park

Watching the wings cut through the clouds

Watching the raindrops blinking red and white

Thinking are you back on the ground

There with a fire burning in your eyes

I only halfway apologize

And I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

Sometimes things refuse to go the way we planned

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There will be a day that you will understand

You will understand

After a while you may forget

But just in case the memories cross your mind

You couldn't know this when I left

Under the fire of your angry eyes

I never wanted to say goodbye

So I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

Sometimes things refuse to go the way we planned

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There will be a day that you will understand

You will understand

Yeah, stop telling 'em to pump the bass up

Tried to call home but nobody would wake up

Switch your time zones can't pick the bass up

I just passed out by the time you wake up

Best things come to those who wait

And it's time to get pumped on any road you take

Don't ever have a problem make no mistake

I can't wait to come back when I'm going away

I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There are things we have to do that we can't stand

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There will be a day that you will understand

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There are things we have to do that we can't stand

Oh I'll be sorry for now

That I couldn't be around

There will be a day that you will understand

You will understand

You will understand

You will understand

Artis : Linkin Park