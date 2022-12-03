Lirik Lagu Jets Overhead - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jets Overhead - Kansas
Jets fly overhead
And I can’t hear a word you say
I’ve never seen a look so serious
Painted on your face
Take my hand
Spell it out in terms
That mere mortals understand
Before you fly away
Lead me to shelter
Tell me about their plan
I’ll be waiting right here when you land
Jets fly overhead
Time to get it off my chest
One last shot at our redemption
Will we pass the test?
Then you say
This ain’t about me
But everyone I’ve ever known
There’s more than we’ve been shown
The stakes are much higher
In ways I can’t understand
I’ll be waiting right here when you land
I’ll accept our fate
Go turn off the light
I only I showed the best of us
And that you won’t lose sight
You were only here
To see if we’re worthy
To those that you answer to
Just another fool
Crossing my fingers
Wondering what you said
When the jets are flying overhead
When the jets are flying overhead
Credit
Artis: Kansas
Album: The Absence of Presence
Penulis lagu: Tom Brislin dan Zak Rizvi
Genre: Metal, Rock
Fakta di Baliknya
Jets Overhead adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Kansas, dan masuk dalam album The Absence of Presence.
The Absence of Presence berisikan lagu dengan alunan genre rock yang mendominasi, menampilkan biola yang menjulang dan harmoni vokal yang epik. (Raden Roro Nabiilah Cakraningtyas)***
Artikel Pilihan