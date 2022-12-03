Lirik Lagu Jets Overhead - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Jets Overhead - Kansas

Jets fly overhead

And I can’t hear a word you say

I’ve never seen a look so serious

Painted on your face

Take my hand

Spell it out in terms

That mere mortals understand

Before you fly away

Lead me to shelter

Tell me about their plan

I’ll be waiting right here when you land

Jets fly overhead

Time to get it off my chest

One last shot at our redemption

Will we pass the test?

Then you say

This ain’t about me

But everyone I’ve ever known

There’s more than we’ve been shown

The stakes are much higher

In ways I can’t understand

I’ll be waiting right here when you land

I’ll accept our fate

Go turn off the light

I only I showed the best of us

And that you won’t lose sight

You were only here

To see if we’re worthy

To those that you answer to

Just another fool

Crossing my fingers

Wondering what you said

When the jets are flying overhead

When the jets are flying overhead

Credit

Artis: Kansas

Album: The Absence of Presence

Penulis lagu: Tom Brislin dan Zak Rizvi

Genre: Metal, Rock

Fakta di Baliknya

Jets Overhead adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh grup band Kansas, dan masuk dalam album The Absence of Presence.

The Absence of Presence berisikan lagu dengan alunan genre rock yang mendominasi, menampilkan biola yang menjulang dan harmoni vokal yang epik. (Raden Roro Nabiilah Cakraningtyas)***