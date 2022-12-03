Lirik Lagu What Do I Do? – Tyler James dan Fakta di Baiknya

No no
Yeah Yeah
Every time I rise and fall
When I thought id seen it all
But my backs still up against the wall
First you was good to go
Then you turned around and said no no
And as I'm walking out the door
She said you love your life so well
Don't u go kiss and tell
It is heaven or is it hell
Say it ain't true
I'm just a sucker for you
Why do I do
I get on the same old rhymes
Why do I do
The things that I know ain't right
Why do I do?
I trip on the same old lines
Why do I do that to myself
Oh why
Here I go down this road again
Like a fool I keep jumping in
Must be all this punishment
But the days gonna come around
She'll be calling my name out loud
And the tables gonna turn around and ill say
You love your life so well
You'll feel the pain I felt
There ain't a hope in hell
Say it ain't so
But I'm helplessly hopelessly wrong
Why do I do
I get on the same old rhymes
Why do I do
The things that I know ain't right
Why do I do
I trip on the same old lines
Why do I do that to myself
Oh why
