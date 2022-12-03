Lirik Lagu Old Money – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Old Money – Lana Del Rey

Blue hydrangea, cold cash divine

Cashmere, cologne and white sunshine

Red racing cars, sunset and vine

The kids were young and pretty

Where have you been?

Where did you go?

Those summer nights seem long ago

And so is the girl you used to call

The queen of New York City

But if you send for me, you know I'll come

And if you call for me, you know I'll run

I'll run to you, I'll run to you

I'll run, run, run

I'll come to you, I'll come to you

I'll come, come, come

Oh-oh oh, oh-oh oh

The power of youth is on my mind

Sunsets, small town, I'm out of time

Will you still love me when I shine

From words but not from beauty

My father's love was always strong

My mother's glamour lives on and on

Yet still inside, I felt alone

For reasons unknown to me

But if you send for me, you know I'll come

And if you call for me, you know I'll run

I'll run to you, I'll run to you

I'll run, run, run

I'll come to you, I'll come to you

I'll come, come, come

Oh-oh oh, oh-oh oh

And if you call I'll run, run, run

If you change your mind, I'll come, come, come

Oh-oh oh, ah-ah ah

Blue hydrangea, cold cash divine

Cashmere, cologne and hot sunshine

Red racing cars, sunset and vine

And we were young and pretty

Credit

Artis : Lana Del Rey