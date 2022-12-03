Lirik Lagu Old Money – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Blue hydrangea, cold cash divine
Cashmere, cologne and white sunshine
Red racing cars, sunset and vine
The kids were young and pretty
Where have you been?
Where did you go?
Those summer nights seem long ago
And so is the girl you used to call
The queen of New York City
But if you send for me, you know I'll come
And if you call for me, you know I'll run
I'll run to you, I'll run to you
I'll run, run, run
I'll come to you, I'll come to you
I'll come, come, come
Oh-oh oh, oh-oh oh
The power of youth is on my mind
Sunsets, small town, I'm out of time
Will you still love me when I shine
From words but not from beauty
My father's love was always strong
My mother's glamour lives on and on
Yet still inside, I felt alone
For reasons unknown to me
But if you send for me, you know I'll come
And if you call for me, you know I'll run
I'll run to you, I'll run to you
I'll run, run, run
I'll come to you, I'll come to you
I'll come, come, come
Oh-oh oh, oh-oh oh
And if you call I'll run, run, run
If you change your mind, I'll come, come, come
Oh-oh oh, ah-ah ah
Blue hydrangea, cold cash divine
Cashmere, cologne and hot sunshine
Red racing cars, sunset and vine
And we were young and pretty
Credit
Artis : Lana Del Rey
