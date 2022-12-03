Lirik Lagu OOoO - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu OOoO - Oberhofer
O0o0o0ooo
O0o0o0ooo
And I'll just keep on stumbling
Right now it feels too humbling
To tell you what I want
And the city's feeling queer and crass
With beer cans growing blades of grass
To look like something new
O0o0o0ooo
O0o0o0ooo
O0o0o0ooo
(O0o0o0ooo
O0o0o0ooo
O0o0o0ooo)
O0o0o0ooo
O0o0o0ooo
O0o0o0ooo
And I know that you love me
But I'm just too damn hungry
For loving that I don't need
And I know that you like my shoes
But you wish that you could count for
Every inch and every ounce
Of everything that you need
And you'll die by the time you're thirty
