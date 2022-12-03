Lirik Lagu OOoO - Oberhofer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu OOoO - Oberhofer

O0o0o0ooo

O0o0o0ooo

And I'll just keep on stumbling

Right now it feels too humbling

To tell you what I want

And the city's feeling queer and crass

With beer cans growing blades of grass

To look like something new

O0o0o0ooo

O0o0o0ooo

O0o0o0ooo

(O0o0o0ooo

O0o0o0ooo

O0o0o0ooo)

O0o0o0ooo

O0o0o0ooo

O0o0o0ooo

And I know that you love me

But I'm just too damn hungry

For loving that I don't need

And I know that you like my shoes

But you wish that you could count for

Every inch and every ounce

Of everything that you need

And you'll die by the time you're thirty