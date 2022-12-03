Lirik Lagu By My Side - Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By My Side - Honne

You were there every time

Every time that I needed a shoulder

And you kept me warm

When my world grew darker and colder

You gave your strength

When mine had gone

And I could not go on

Where were you when I hurt the most?

Where were you when I needed hope?

I needed you close

You were by my side

Where were you?

Where were you?

You were by my side

Where were you?

Where were you?

You were by my side

You pick me up

Any time that I start sinking lower

And I think to myself

What would life be if I didn't know ya

You were the spark

That lit the path to carry on

Where were you when I hurt the most?

Uh, where were you when I needed hope?

I needed you close

You were by my side