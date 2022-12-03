Lirik Lagu By My Side - Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu By My Side - Honne
You were there every time
Every time that I needed a shoulder
And you kept me warm
When my world grew darker and colder
You gave your strength
When mine had gone
And I could not go on
Where were you when I hurt the most?
Where were you when I needed hope?
I needed you close
You were by my side
Where were you?
Where were you?
You were by my side
Where were you?
Where were you?
You were by my side
You pick me up
Any time that I start sinking lower
And I think to myself
What would life be if I didn't know ya
You were the spark
That lit the path to carry on
Where were you when I hurt the most?
Uh, where were you when I needed hope?
I needed you close
You were by my side
