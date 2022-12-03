Lirik Lagu Shrink – Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shrink – Honne
Goodbye to sanity, I got along with you
But now you're leaving me, what am I gonna do?
I did not plan for this they don't teach you this in school
No for this there are no rules, oh and Google ain't much use
Let me explain how this came to being
The things that makes me go cuckoo
I could go for days there are a hundred reasons
I think you know what you should do
You'd better book me a shrink for 2020
'Cause by that time I'm gonna be crazy, crazy
Somebody book me a shrink for 2020
'Cause by that time I'm gonna be crazy, crazy
Crazy
Okay then right here goes
Oh where do I start?
My friends all think I suck
They keep texting broken hearts
I worked everyday this week and my doc is telling me
I need to take some time to deal with my anxiety
Now do you see where I'm going with this
All these things I'm going through
Now I could go for days there are a hundred reasons
I think you know what you should do
You'd better book me a shrink for 2020
'Cause by that time I'm gonna be crazy, crazy
Somebody book me a shrink for 2020
'Cause by that time I'm gonna be crazy, crazy
Crazy
Crazy
Yeah this is this one thing, Honne
Written Honne, I don't even know how to say the name
After I surfed (alright)
But what makes you happy?
Credit
Artist: Honne
Album: Love Me / Love Me Not
Dirilis: 2018
Pencipta lagu: Jonah Christian, Andrew Clutterbuck, James Hatcher
Genre: Alternative/Indie
