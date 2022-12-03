Lirik Lagu Shrink – Honne dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Shrink – Honne

Goodbye to sanity, I got along with you

But now you're leaving me, what am I gonna do?

I did not plan for this they don't teach you this in school

No for this there are no rules, oh and Google ain't much use

Let me explain how this came to being

The things that makes me go cuckoo

I could go for days there are a hundred reasons

I think you know what you should do

You'd better book me a shrink for 2020

'Cause by that time I'm gonna be crazy, crazy

Somebody book me a shrink for 2020

'Cause by that time I'm gonna be crazy, crazy

Crazy

Okay then right here goes

Oh where do I start?

My friends all think I suck

They keep texting broken hearts

I worked everyday this week and my doc is telling me

I need to take some time to deal with my anxiety

Now do you see where I'm going with this

All these things I'm going through

Now I could go for days there are a hundred reasons

I think you know what you should do

You'd better book me a shrink for 2020

'Cause by that time I'm gonna be crazy, crazy

Somebody book me a shrink for 2020

'Cause by that time I'm gonna be crazy, crazy

Crazy

Crazy

Yeah this is this one thing, Honne

Written Honne, I don't even know how to say the name

After I surfed (alright)

But what makes you happy?

Credit

Artist: Honne

Album: Love Me / Love Me Not

Dirilis: 2018

Pencipta lagu: Jonah Christian, Andrew Clutterbuck, James Hatcher

Genre: Alternative/Indie