Lirik Lagu Heimdalsgate Like a Promethean Curse - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heimdalsgate Like a Promethean Curse - Of Montreal
I'm in a crisis, I need help
Come on mood shift, shift back to good again
Come on mood shift, shift back to good again
Come on be a friend
Nina Twin is trying to help, and I
Really hope that she succeeds
Though I picked the thorny path myself
I'm afraid, afraid of where it leads
Chemicals, don't strangle my pen
Chemicals don't make me sick again
I'm always so dubious of your intent
Like I can't afford to replace what you've spent
Come on chemicals
Come on chemicals
Come on chemicals
Nina Twin is trying to help, and I
Really hope she gets me straight
'Cause my own inner cosmology
Has become too dense to navigate
I'm in a crisis, I need help
Come on mood shift, shift back to good again
Come on mood shift, shift back to good again
Come on be a friend
Come on be a friend
Two, three, four
Chemicals, don't flatten my mind
Chemicals, don't mess me up this time
Know you bait me way more than you should
And it's just like you to hurt me when I'm feeling good
Artikel Pilihan