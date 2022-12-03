Lirik Lagu Heimdalsgate Like a Promethean Curse - Of Montreal dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Heimdalsgate Like a Promethean Curse - Of Montreal

I'm in a crisis, I need help

Come on mood shift, shift back to good again

Come on mood shift, shift back to good again

Come on be a friend

Nina Twin is trying to help, and I

Really hope that she succeeds

Though I picked the thorny path myself

I'm afraid, afraid of where it leads

Chemicals, don't strangle my pen

Chemicals don't make me sick again

I'm always so dubious of your intent

Like I can't afford to replace what you've spent

Come on chemicals

Come on chemicals

Come on chemicals

Nina Twin is trying to help, and I

Really hope she gets me straight

'Cause my own inner cosmology

Has become too dense to navigate

I'm in a crisis, I need help

Come on mood shift, shift back to good again

Come on mood shift, shift back to good again

Come on be a friend

Come on be a friend

Two, three, four

Chemicals, don't flatten my mind

Chemicals, don't mess me up this time

Know you bait me way more than you should

And it's just like you to hurt me when I'm feeling good