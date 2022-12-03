Lirik Lagu Money Power Glory – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money Power Glory – Lana Del Rey

You say that you wanna go

To a land that's far away

How are we supposed to get there

With the way that we're living today?

You talk lots about God

Freedom comes from the call

But that's not what this bitch wants

No what I want at all

I want money, power and glory

I want money and all your power, all your glory

Alleluia, I wanna take you for all that you got

Alleluia, I'm gonna take them for all that they got

The sun also rises on those who fail to call

My life, it comprises of losses and wins and fails and falls

I can do it if you really, really like that

I know what you really want, b-baby

I can do it if you think you like that

You should run, boy, run

I want money, power and glory

I want money and all your power, all your glory

Alleluia, I wanna take you for all that you got

Alleluia, I'm gonna take them for all that they got

Dope and diamonds

Dope and diamonds

Diamonds

Dope and diamonds

Dope and diamonds

That's all I want

Dope and diamonds

Dope and diamonds

Diamonds

Dope and diamonds

Dope and diamonds

Diamonds

I want money, power and glory

I want money and all your power, all your glory

Alleluia, I wanna take you for all that you got

Alleluia, I'm gonna take them for all that they got