Lirik Lagu Money Power Glory – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Money Power Glory – Lana Del Rey
You say that you wanna go
To a land that's far away
How are we supposed to get there
With the way that we're living today?
You talk lots about God
Freedom comes from the call
But that's not what this bitch wants
No what I want at all
I want money, power and glory
I want money and all your power, all your glory
Alleluia, I wanna take you for all that you got
Alleluia, I'm gonna take them for all that they got
The sun also rises on those who fail to call
My life, it comprises of losses and wins and fails and falls
I can do it if you really, really like that
I know what you really want, b-baby
I can do it if you think you like that
You should run, boy, run
I want money, power and glory
I want money and all your power, all your glory
Alleluia, I wanna take you for all that you got
Alleluia, I'm gonna take them for all that they got
Dope and diamonds
Dope and diamonds
Diamonds
Dope and diamonds
Dope and diamonds
That's all I want
Dope and diamonds
Dope and diamonds
Diamonds
Dope and diamonds
Dope and diamonds
Diamonds
I want money, power and glory
I want money and all your power, all your glory
Alleluia, I wanna take you for all that you got
Alleluia, I'm gonna take them for all that they got
