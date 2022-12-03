Lirik Lagu Dust in the Wind - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dust in the Wind - Kansas

I close my eyes

Only for a moment, and the moment's gone

All my dreams

Pass before my eyes, a curiosity

Dust in the wind

All they are is dust in the wind

Same old song

Just a drop of water in an endless sea

All we do

Crumbles to the ground, though we refuse to see

Dust in the wind

All we are is dust in the wind

Now don't hang on

Nothing lasts forever but the earth and sky

It slips away

And all your money won't another minute buy

Dust in the wind

All we are is dust in the wind

(All we are is dust in the wind)

Dust in the wind

(Everything is dust in the wind)

Everything is dust in the wind

(In the wind)

Credit

Artis: Kansas

Album: Point of Know Return

Penulis lagu: Kerry Livgren

Genre: Rock

Dirilis: 1977

