Lirik Lagu Dust in the Wind - Kansas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Dust in the Wind - Kansas
I close my eyes
Only for a moment, and the moment's gone
All my dreams
Pass before my eyes, a curiosity
Dust in the wind
All they are is dust in the wind
Same old song
Just a drop of water in an endless sea
All we do
Crumbles to the ground, though we refuse to see
Dust in the wind
All we are is dust in the wind
Now don't hang on
Nothing lasts forever but the earth and sky
It slips away
And all your money won't another minute buy
Dust in the wind
All we are is dust in the wind
(All we are is dust in the wind)
Dust in the wind
(Everything is dust in the wind)
Everything is dust in the wind
(In the wind)
Credit
Artis: Kansas
Album: Point of Know Return
Penulis lagu: Kerry Livgren
Genre: Rock
Dirilis: 1977
Fakta di Baliknya
Artikel Pilihan