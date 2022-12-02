Lirik Lagu Don't Tell Me, Tell Her - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Don’t Tell Me, Tell Her - Odyssey
We never said this love was forever more
But in my heart you came ad I closed the door
And now I see that "Sorry girl" look, look in your eyes
I know she's back in town again
Don't let her back in our lives
Don't tell me, tell her
It's over, it's over (It's over)
Don't tell me, tell her (Better tell her, baby)
It's over, it's over (Better tell her now)
Don't tell me, tell her
It's over, ooh
Whenever you call, ain't I the one
Who always takes the time to be with you, be with you
Whenever you fall {Fall}, ain't I the one
Who's always been right there to pick you up
And turn your gray skies blue
Don't let go (Don't let go of me, baby)
Don't you know (I'd be lost without you)
Turn around (Turn around and come back here)
Please don't say we're through
Don't tell me, tell her
It's over, it's over
Don't tell me, tell her
It's over, it's over
She doesn't really care if you live or die {If you live or die}
She doesn't really care if you say goodbye {If you say goodbye}
There'll never be another like you and me
Now that she's finally seen us {Don't let her come between us}
Don't let go {Don't let go, baby}
Don't you know {You know, baby}
There's no reason for you to go
Everything you need is here
Don't let go {Don't let go, baby}
Don't you know {You know, baby}
Turn around {Don't let go, baby, hey}
{Turn around, baby}
