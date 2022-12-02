Lirik Lagu Don't Tell Me, Tell Her - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Don’t Tell Me, Tell Her - Odyssey

We never said this love was forever more

But in my heart you came ad I closed the door

And now I see that "Sorry girl" look, look in your eyes

I know she's back in town again

Don't let her back in our lives

Don't tell me, tell her

It's over, it's over (It's over)

Don't tell me, tell her (Better tell her, baby)

It's over, it's over (Better tell her now)

Don't tell me, tell her

It's over, ooh

Whenever you call, ain't I the one

Who always takes the time to be with you, be with you

Whenever you fall {Fall}, ain't I the one

Who's always been right there to pick you up

And turn your gray skies blue

Don't let go (Don't let go of me, baby)

Don't you know (I'd be lost without you)

Turn around (Turn around and come back here)

Please don't say we're through

Don't tell me, tell her

It's over, it's over

Don't tell me, tell her

It's over, it's over

She doesn't really care if you live or die {If you live or die}

She doesn't really care if you say goodbye {If you say goodbye}

There'll never be another like you and me

Now that she's finally seen us {Don't let her come between us}

Don't let go {Don't let go, baby}

Don't you know {You know, baby}

There's no reason for you to go

Everything you need is here

Don't let go {Don't let go, baby}

Don't you know {You know, baby}

Turn around {Don't let go, baby, hey}

{Turn around, baby}