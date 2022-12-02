Lirik Lagu If You’re Looking For A Way Out - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You’re Looking For A Way Out - Odyssey

Love is crazy baby, I can see it in your eyes

Your kisses taste the same

But it's just a sweet disguise

Ain't that just like you

To worry about me

But we promised to be honest

With each other for all eternity

So if you're looking for a way out

I won't stand here in your way

And if you're looking for a way out:

Don't look at the tears that I'm crying

They'll only make you wanna stay

Don't kiss me again coz I'm dying

To keep you from running away

(run away,run away,run away,run away,run away, run away)

Oh baby tell me I'm wrong

Just say I'm crazy

It's with you that I belong

It's never easy when lovers have to part

Oh come on stop pretending

Tell me what's in you heart

And if you're looking for a way out

I won't stand here in your way

But if you're looking for a way out:

Don't look at the tears that I'm crying

They'll only make you wanna stay

Don't kiss me again coz I'm dying

To keep you from running away

Don't look at the tears that I'm crying

They'll only make you wanna stay

Don't love me again coz I'm tryin'

To keep you from running away

(baby don't run away, baby don't run away)

Don't you run away (ooooh oooooh)

(oooooh ooooooh)

Oh come on stop pretending

Tell me what's in your heart

And if you're looking for a way out

I won't stand here in your way

And if you're looking for a way out:

Don't look at the tears that I'm crying

They'll only make you wanna stay

Don't kiss me again coz I'm dying

To keep you from running away

(run away,run away,run away,run away,run away, run away)