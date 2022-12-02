Lirik Lagu If You’re Looking For A Way Out - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If You’re Looking For A Way Out - Odyssey
Love is crazy baby, I can see it in your eyes
Your kisses taste the same
But it's just a sweet disguise
Ain't that just like you
To worry about me
But we promised to be honest
With each other for all eternity
So if you're looking for a way out
I won't stand here in your way
And if you're looking for a way out:
Don't look at the tears that I'm crying
They'll only make you wanna stay
Don't kiss me again coz I'm dying
To keep you from running away
(run away,run away,run away,run away,run away, run away)
Oh baby tell me I'm wrong
Just say I'm crazy
It's with you that I belong
It's never easy when lovers have to part
Oh come on stop pretending
Tell me what's in you heart
And if you're looking for a way out
I won't stand here in your way
But if you're looking for a way out:
Don't look at the tears that I'm crying
They'll only make you wanna stay
Don't kiss me again coz I'm dying
To keep you from running away
Don't look at the tears that I'm crying
They'll only make you wanna stay
Don't love me again coz I'm tryin'
To keep you from running away
(baby don't run away, baby don't run away)
Don't you run away (ooooh oooooh)
(oooooh ooooooh)
Oh come on stop pretending
Tell me what's in your heart
And if you're looking for a way out
I won't stand here in your way
And if you're looking for a way out:
Don't look at the tears that I'm crying
They'll only make you wanna stay
Don't kiss me again coz I'm dying
To keep you from running away
(run away,run away,run away,run away,run away, run away)
