Lirik Lagu Native New Yorker - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Native New Yorker - Odyssey

[Intro]

New York girl, ooh, ooh, ooh

Runnin' pretty, New York City girl

25, 35, hello, baby

New York City girl

[Verse 1]

You grew up ridin' the subways, running with people

Up in Harlem, down on Broadway

You're no tramp but you're no lady

Talkin' that street talk

You're the heart and soul of New York City

[Pre-Chorus]

And love

Love is just a passing word

It's the thought that you had

In a taxicab that got left on the curb

When he dropped you off at East 83rd

[Chorus]

Oh, oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh)

You're a native New Yorker

You should know the score by now (you should know by now)

You're a native New Yorker

(New York girl, ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Verse 2]

Music plays, everyone's dancin' closer and closer

Makin' friends and findin' lovers

There you are, lost in the shadows

Searchin' for someone (searchin' for someone)

To set you free from New York City

[Pre-Chorus]

And, whoa

Where did all those yesterdays go?

When you still believed

Love could really be like a Broadway show

You were the star, when did it close?

[Chorus]

Oh, oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh)

You're a native New Yorker

No one opens the door

For a native New Yorker

(Runnin' pretty, New York City girl)

[Interlude]

(Ooh, ooh, ooh

Native, native, native, ooh)

(Where did all those yesterdays go?

When you still believed

Love could really be like a Broadway show

You were the star)