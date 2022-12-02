Lirik Lagu Native New Yorker - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Native New Yorker - Odyssey
[Intro]
New York girl, ooh, ooh, ooh
Runnin' pretty, New York City girl
25, 35, hello, baby
New York City girl
[Verse 1]
You grew up ridin' the subways, running with people
Up in Harlem, down on Broadway
You're no tramp but you're no lady
Talkin' that street talk
You're the heart and soul of New York City
[Pre-Chorus]
And love
Love is just a passing word
It's the thought that you had
In a taxicab that got left on the curb
When he dropped you off at East 83rd
[Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh)
You're a native New Yorker
You should know the score by now (you should know by now)
You're a native New Yorker
(New York girl, ooh, ooh, ooh)
[Verse 2]
Music plays, everyone's dancin' closer and closer
Makin' friends and findin' lovers
There you are, lost in the shadows
Searchin' for someone (searchin' for someone)
To set you free from New York City
[Pre-Chorus]
And, whoa
Where did all those yesterdays go?
When you still believed
Love could really be like a Broadway show
You were the star, when did it close?
[Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh)
You're a native New Yorker
No one opens the door
For a native New Yorker
(Runnin' pretty, New York City girl)
[Interlude]
(Ooh, ooh, ooh
Native, native, native, ooh)
(Where did all those yesterdays go?
When you still believed
Love could really be like a Broadway show
You were the star)
Artikel Pilihan