Lirik Lagu Native New Yorker - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 Desember 2022, 02:51 WIB
Odyssey.
Odyssey. //Tangkap layar YouTube Odyssey

Lirik Lagu Native New Yorker - Odyssey

[Intro]
New York girl, ooh, ooh, ooh
Runnin' pretty, New York City girl
25, 35, hello, baby
New York City girl

[Verse 1]
You grew up ridin' the subways, running with people
Up in Harlem, down on Broadway
You're no tramp but you're no lady
Talkin' that street talk
You're the heart and soul of New York City
[Pre-Chorus]
And love
Love is just a passing word
It's the thought that you had
In a taxicab that got left on the curb
When he dropped you off at East 83rd

[Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh)
You're a native New Yorker
You should know the score by now (you should know by now)
You're a native New Yorker
(New York girl, ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Verse 2]
Music plays, everyone's dancin' closer and closer
Makin' friends and findin' lovers
There you are, lost in the shadows
Searchin' for someone (searchin' for someone)
To set you free from New York City

[Pre-Chorus]
And, whoa
Where did all those yesterdays go?
When you still believed
Love could really be like a Broadway show
You were the star, when did it close?

[Chorus]
Oh, oh, oh (Oh, oh, oh)
You're a native New Yorker
No one opens the door
For a native New Yorker
(Runnin' pretty, New York City girl)

[Interlude]
(Ooh, ooh, ooh
Native, native, native, ooh)

(Where did all those yesterdays go?
When you still believed
Love could really be like a Broadway show
You were the star)

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tsumi No Kaori – Fujii Kaze dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

SM Entertainment Bakal Gelar Konser Gratis, Simak Tanggalnya

1 Desember 2022, 15:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 20:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Usai Gugat Cerai, Bupati Purwakarta Blak-blakan Sindir Dedi Mulyadi: Sia Teh Teu Boga Kaera
2

Dulu Harmonis, Bupati Purwakarta Ambu Anne Kini Bongkar Borok Dedi Mulyadi
3

Daftar 5 UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat, Ada Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya
4

Prediksi Skor Australia vs Denmark di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Head to Head hingga Prakiraan Susunan Pemain
5

Pengusaha Ogah Menaikkan UMK Purwakarta 2023, Bupati Tegaskan Sikap
6

Prediksi Skor Tunisia vs Prancis di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
7

Cerita Perempuan Kepala Keluarga di Padalarang, Kabupaten Bandung Barat yang Berdaya dan Mandiri
8

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Polandia vs Argentina di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Siaran Langsung di Vidio
9

Isi Percakapan Arawinda Kirana dengan Suami Amanda Zahra, Dimulai 25 April 2022
10

Jerry Lawson Jadi Google Doodle Hari Ini, karena Dia Kita Bisa Main Video Game di Rumah

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

2 Desember 2022, 03:10 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Line Up Korea Selatan vs Portugal di Matchday 3 Grup H, Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

Prediksi Line Up Korea Selatan vs Portugal di Matchday 3 Grup H, Piala Dunia 2022 Qatar

2 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

2 Desember 2022, 03:05 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya, 7 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Jumat 2 Desember 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan Sekitarnya, 7 Jumadil Ula 1444 Hijriah Jumat 2 Desember 2022

2 Desember 2022, 03:03 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Jumat, 2 Desember 2022 : Dunia Terbalik, Tukang Ojek Pengkolan, Ojolali

Jadwal Acara Televisi RCTI Jumat, 2 Desember 2022 : Dunia Terbalik, Tukang Ojek Pengkolan, Ojolali

2 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Ini Waktunya

2 Desember 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 29 Januari 2006 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 29 Januari 2006 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

2 Desember 2022, 02:57 WIB

Depok

Link dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022, Jepang vs Spanyol dan Kosta Rika vs Jerman

Link dan Jadwal Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia 2022, Jepang vs Spanyol dan Kosta Rika vs Jerman

2 Desember 2022, 02:56 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

PUPR Groundbreaking Bangun Huntap Bagi Korban Bencana Gempa Cianjur di Lahan 2,5 Ha

PUPR Groundbreaking Bangun Huntap Bagi Korban Bencana Gempa Cianjur di Lahan 2,5 Ha

2 Desember 2022, 02:33 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

2 Desember 2022, 02:30 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Jumat 2 Desember 2022 Sejak Dini Hari Hujan Mengguyur Sejumlah Wilayah di  Kota Bandung

Jumat 2 Desember 2022 Sejak Dini Hari Hujan Mengguyur Sejumlah Wilayah di  Kota Bandung

2 Desember 2022, 02:26 WIB

Portal Sulut

6 Ide Bisnis Paling Banyak Untung Bagi Ibu Rumah Tangga Bakal Cepat Kaya Raya!

6 Ide Bisnis Paling Banyak Untung Bagi Ibu Rumah Tangga Bakal Cepat Kaya Raya!

2 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Tindakan Menentukan Nasib

Ramalan Bintang Leo dan Virgo, Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Tindakan Menentukan Nasib

2 Desember 2022, 02:05 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 5 Maret 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 5 Maret 2008 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

2 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Jumat, 2 Desember 2022 : Kisah Nyata Spesial, Kuis Pesta Bola Dunia 2022

Jadwal Acara Televisi Indosiar, Jumat, 2 Desember 2022 : Kisah Nyata Spesial, Kuis Pesta Bola Dunia 2022

2 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Literasi News

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Jepang vs Spanyol Grup E Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Live Streaming Jepang vs Spanyol Grup E Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

2 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Jumat , 2 Desember 2022, BMKG : Masamba Hujan Lebat SIang Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Sulawesi Selatan Jumat , 2 Desember 2022, BMKG : Masamba Hujan Lebat SIang Hari

2 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Bandung Barat Hari Ini Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

2 Desember 2022, 02:00 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Senja Kala Generasi Emas Sepak Bola Belgia, Nol Tropi di Enam Turnamen Berbeda

Senja Kala Generasi Emas Sepak Bola Belgia, Nol Tropi di Enam Turnamen Berbeda

2 Desember 2022, 01:53 WIB

Utara Times

Klik di Sini! Link Pendaftaran Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Batch 2 2022, Lengkap Cara Melamar dan Syaratnya

Klik di Sini! Link Pendaftaran Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Batch 2 2022, Lengkap Cara Melamar dan Syaratnya

2 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Kosta Rika vs Jerman, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

LINK LIVE STREAMING Kosta Rika vs Jerman, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

2 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

LINK LIVE STREAMING Jepang vs Spanyol, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

LINK LIVE STREAMING Jepang vs Spanyol, Gratis Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 via TV Online

2 Desember 2022, 01:50 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Sedang Berlansung Link Live Streaming Grup E Jepang vs Spanyol, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

Sedang Berlansung Link Live Streaming Grup E Jepang vs Spanyol, Siaran Langsung World Cup 2022

2 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Media Pakuan

Link Live Streaming Jepang VS Spanyol, Laga Terakhir pada Grup E FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 di Babak Penyisihan

Link Live Streaming Jepang VS Spanyol, Laga Terakhir pada Grup E FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 di Babak Penyisihan

2 Desember 2022, 01:45 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Jumat 2 Desember 2022

Jadwal dan Lokasi Samsat Keliling Kabupaten Banjarnegara Hari Ini, Jumat 2 Desember 2022

2 Desember 2022, 01:42 WIB
x