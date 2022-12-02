Lirik Lagu Talk To Me - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk To Me - Odyssey
You got to talk to me, my love
Come on and prove your loving, show me heaven
Talk to me, my love
I wanna move my body, feel the rhythm
Talk to me, my love
You've got to prove your loving, show me heaven
Talk to me, my love
I wanna move my body, talk to me now.
I wanna tell you heaven
I've been waiting for your love so long
Let's get freak and let's get it on
The pain of the .............. is lost
You show me the way, the love and trust
Can you feel it, do you want it. I need it
I'm addicted to your loving so strong
I can feel the rhythm from dusk to dawn
You got the key ...................... me
The way you move me when you soothe me.
Come with the silence, come my way
I'm standing beside you
I've got no other love to hide
It's time to break the silence
So talk to me and I'll feel all right
You're taking the pleasure, I'm giving the pain
Talk to me, don't be ashamed
Give it, feel it, want it, need it
........ me, touch me, come and get it.
........ me, I can see
............. before you talk to me
Got nothing to hide but the one
Talk to me, don't tell me 'No'.
Artist: Odyssey
Year: 1993
Album: -
Genre: Pop, Disco
Songwriters: M.D Thomas
Odyssey adalah grup disco/soul Amerika, dibentuk pada tahun 1968 oleh tiga saudara perempuan Carmen, Lillian dan Louise Lopez.
