Lirik Lagu Talk To Me - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Talk To Me - Odyssey

You got to talk to me, my love

Come on and prove your loving, show me heaven

Talk to me, my love

I wanna move my body, feel the rhythm

Talk to me, my love

You've got to prove your loving, show me heaven

Talk to me, my love

I wanna move my body, talk to me now.

I wanna tell you heaven

I've been waiting for your love so long

Let's get freak and let's get it on

The pain of the .............. is lost

You show me the way, the love and trust

Can you feel it, do you want it. I need it

I'm addicted to your loving so strong

I can feel the rhythm from dusk to dawn

You got the key ...................... me

The way you move me when you soothe me.

Come with the silence, come my way

I'm standing beside you

I've got no other love to hide

It's time to break the silence

So talk to me and I'll feel all right

You're taking the pleasure, I'm giving the pain

Talk to me, don't be ashamed

Give it, feel it, want it, need it

........ me, touch me, come and get it.

........ me, I can see

............. before you talk to me

Got nothing to hide but the one

Talk to me, don't tell me 'No'.

Artist: Odyssey

Year: 1993

Album: -

Genre: Pop, Disco

Songwriters: M.D Thomas

Odyssey adalah grup disco/soul Amerika, dibentuk pada tahun 1968 oleh tiga saudara perempuan Carmen, Lillian dan Louise Lopez.