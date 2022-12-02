Lirik Lagu Hang Together - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hang Together - Odyssey

[Verse 1]

The world is full of hurryin' people tryna lead us nowhere

The world is full of worryin' people sayin' we ain't got a prayer

Ooh

The world is full of down-and-outers like some friends of mine

Victims of in-and-outers tryna leave us behind

Oh (Hold)

Hold on to me, don't let me go

[Chorus]

We gotta hang together

We gotta hang together

We better hang together (Ooh)

If we don't wanna hang together

[Verse 2]

Oh, I read the signs on all the faces in my nеighborhood

I see wear and tear in places that I nеver should

Where is the good?

They say there's hope (Hope)

On every corner of the New York Times

Somebody's lyin' (Somebody's lyin')

Lyin' (Somebody's lyin')

Lyin' (Somebody's lyin')

Lyin' (Hold)

Hold on to me, don't let me go

[Chorus]

We gotta hang together

We gotta hang together

We better hang together (Come on, people, gotta hang together, hang together, hang together)

If we don't wanna hang together

[Instrumental Break]

[Outro]

Hang, hang, hang together (Hang together)

Hang, hang, hang together

Hang, hang, hang together (Hang together)

Hang, hang, hang together

Hang (Hang together)

Hang on together

Hang on together

(Hang together)

Oh, can we all hang together?

Hang, hang, hang together (Hang together)

Hang, hang, hang together

Hang, hang, hang together (Hang together)

Hang, hang, hang together

(Hang together)

(Hang together)

(Hang together)

(Hang together)

Artist: Odyssey

Year: 1980