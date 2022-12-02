Lirik Lagu Hang Together - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hang Together - Odyssey
[Verse 1]
The world is full of hurryin' people tryna lead us nowhere
The world is full of worryin' people sayin' we ain't got a prayer
Ooh
The world is full of down-and-outers like some friends of mine
Victims of in-and-outers tryna leave us behind
Oh (Hold)
Hold on to me, don't let me go
[Chorus]
We gotta hang together
We gotta hang together
We better hang together (Ooh)
If we don't wanna hang together
[Verse 2]
Oh, I read the signs on all the faces in my nеighborhood
I see wear and tear in places that I nеver should
Where is the good?
They say there's hope (Hope)
On every corner of the New York Times
Somebody's lyin' (Somebody's lyin')
Lyin' (Somebody's lyin')
Lyin' (Somebody's lyin')
Lyin' (Hold)
Hold on to me, don't let me go
[Chorus]
We gotta hang together
We gotta hang together
We better hang together (Come on, people, gotta hang together, hang together, hang together)
If we don't wanna hang together
[Instrumental Break]
[Outro]
Hang, hang, hang together (Hang together)
Hang, hang, hang together
Hang, hang, hang together (Hang together)
Hang, hang, hang together
Hang (Hang together)
Hang on together
Hang on together
(Hang together)
Oh, can we all hang together?
Hang, hang, hang together (Hang together)
Hang, hang, hang together
Hang, hang, hang together (Hang together)
Hang, hang, hang together
(Hang together)
(Hang together)
(Hang together)
(Hang together)
Artist: Odyssey
Year: 1980
