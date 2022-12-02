Lirik Lagu Use It Up And Wear It Out - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Use It Up And Wear It Out - Odyssey

Shake shake your body down

Oh shake

Skae your body down

Oh shake

Everybody - all you people gather round

And get your body busy - move it up and groove it down

We're gonna use it up - gonna wear it out

Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about

I said one two three shake your body down

(Shake it down to me)

One two three shake your body down to me

(Shake it down to me)

One two three shake your body down

(Shake it down to me)

One two three oh shake

Busy bodies - bodies lookin' good tonight

You got that hungry feelin' for some love and it's alright

It's alright

It's alright

We'e gonna use it up - wear it out

Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about

I said one two three shake your body down

(Shake it on down to me)

Use it up - wear it out

Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about

I said one two three shake your body down

(Shake it down to me)

Do it all night

Do it all night long

Do it all night long

Do it all night

Do it all night long

Gonna use it up - gonna wear it out

Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about

Gonna used it up - gonna wear it out

Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about

I said one two three shake your body down

(Shake it on down to me)

One two three shake your body down to me

(Shake it on down to me)

One two three shake your body down

(Shake it on down to me)

One two three oh shake

Artist: Odyssey

Year: 1980

Album: Hang Together