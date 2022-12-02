Lirik Lagu Use It Up And Wear It Out - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Use It Up And Wear It Out - Odyssey
Shake shake your body down
Oh shake
Skae your body down
Oh shake
Everybody - all you people gather round
And get your body busy - move it up and groove it down
We're gonna use it up - gonna wear it out
Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about
I said one two three shake your body down
(Shake it down to me)
One two three shake your body down to me
(Shake it down to me)
One two three shake your body down
(Shake it down to me)
One two three oh shake
Busy bodies - bodies lookin' good tonight
You got that hungry feelin' for some love and it's alright
It's alright
It's alright
We'e gonna use it up - wear it out
Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about
I said one two three shake your body down
(Shake it on down to me)
Use it up - wear it out
Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about
I said one two three shake your body down
(Shake it down to me)
Do it all night
Do it all night long
Do it all night long
Do it all night
Do it all night long
Gonna use it up - gonna wear it out
Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about
Gonna used it up - gonna wear it out
Ain't nothin' left in this whole world I care about
I said one two three shake your body down
(Shake it on down to me)
One two three shake your body down to me
(Shake it on down to me)
One two three shake your body down
(Shake it on down to me)
One two three oh shake
Artist: Odyssey
Year: 1980
Album: Hang Together
