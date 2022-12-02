Lirik Lagu Going Back To My Roots - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Going Back To My Roots - Odyssey

Asha mo re, asha mo re

Zippin' up my boots

Goin' back to my roots

Yeah

To the place of my birth

Back down to earth

I've been standing in the rain

Drenched and soaked with pain

Tired of short time benefits

And being exposed to the elements

I'm homeward bound

Got my head turned around

Ooh aah

Zippin' up my boots

Goin' back to my roots

Yeah

To the place of my birth

Back down to earth

Ain't talkin' 'bout no roots in the land

Talkin' 'bout the roots in the man

I feel my spirit gettin' old

It's time to recharge my soul

I'm zippin' up my boots

Goin' back to my roots

Yeah

To the place of my birth

Back down to earth

I'm homeward bound

Got my head turned around