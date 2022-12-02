Lirik Lagu Going Back To My Roots - Odyssey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Going Back To My Roots - Odyssey
Asha mo re, asha mo re
Zippin' up my boots
Goin' back to my roots
Yeah
To the place of my birth
Back down to earth
I've been standing in the rain
Drenched and soaked with pain
Tired of short time benefits
And being exposed to the elements
I'm homeward bound
Got my head turned around
Ooh aah
Zippin' up my boots
Goin' back to my roots
Yeah
To the place of my birth
Back down to earth
Ain't talkin' 'bout no roots in the land
Talkin' 'bout the roots in the man
I feel my spirit gettin' old
It's time to recharge my soul
I'm zippin' up my boots
Goin' back to my roots
Yeah
To the place of my birth
Back down to earth
I'm homeward bound
Got my head turned around
Artikel Pilihan