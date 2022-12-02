Lirik Lagu Friday 13th – Gorillaz feat Octavian dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Friday 13th – Gorillaz feat Octavian

I been drinkin' and smokin' too much, that shit damages

Gimme a lot, I can do it myself, I can manage it

Two Xans, I gotta leave, and you know how it is

You and me, we can take on the world, we can be savages

I call my dealer, said, "Share the white with all of us" (light)

I told him, "We've been so nice, don't turn on us" (don't turn on us)

Is it funny how the times flies by (flies by) so fast?

If we do all of these lines, we go up

I can realize, oh (I can realize)

Fuck, I meant to just rhyme to this (rap to this)

(Ayy) ayy, go hard as shit man

It's definitely goin' down (down)

Find a pagan on the strip, spin him 'round (spin him 'round)

Big man talkin' shit 'til we pin him down (pin him down)

Big man talkin' shit 'til we lick him down (until I lick him down)

Far enough, I'ma spin it 'round

Put the big, in your belly then spin it 'round (spin it 'round)

You can ask Kembo if I been about

Free him out (free him out), I don't need to get the pictures out

I call my dealer, said, "Share the white with all of us"

I told him, "We've been so nice, don't turn on us" (don't turn on us)

Is it funny how the times flies by (flies by) so fast?

If we do all of these lines, we go up

You know that we can be immortal, immortal

Are you loyal? Yeah (oh, immortal)

I'm just prayin' that she loyal, is she loyal? Yeah

We coil, yeah (is she loyal)

I don't talk too much, man

Have they got mine?

Cryin' out finally, and a little mercy (oh)

I don't talk too much, man

I came out silent

Came out silent

Came out silent

Came out silent

Oh, it's a beautiful day (is she loyal?)

Oh, it's a beautiful day (is she loyal? Is she loyal?)

Oh, it's a beautiful day (immortal, immortal)

(Oh, it's a beautiful day) I don't talk too much, man

Have they got mine?

Cryin' out finally, and a little mercy

I don't talk too much, man

Came out silent (immortal)