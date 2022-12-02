Lirik Lagu Going to California - Led Zeppelin dan Fakta di Baliknya





Going to California - Led Zeppelin

Spent my days with a woman unkind

Smoked my stuff and drank all my wine

Made up my mind, make a new start

Goin' to California with an achin' in my heart

Someone told me there's a girl out there

With love in her eyes and flowers in her hair

Took my chances on a big jet-plane

Never let 'em tell ya that they're aw-ooh-all the same

Hoh, the sea was red and the sky was grey

I wonder how tomorrow could ever follow today-hee

Mountains and the canyons start to tremble and shake

The children of the sun begin to awake

Now

Watch out

It seems that the wrath of the gods got a punch on the nose

And it's startin' to flow, I think I might be sinkin'

Throw me a line, if I reach it in time

Meet you up there where the path runs straight and high

To find a queen without a king

They say she plays guitar and cries and sings, la-la-la-la

Ride a white mare in the footsteps of dawn

Tryin' to find a woman who's never, never, never been born

Standin' on a hill in the mountain of dreams

Tellin' myself it's not as hard, hard, hard as it seems

Credit

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Dirilis: 1971

Artis: Led Zeppelin

Penulis lagu: Robert Plant / Jimmy Page