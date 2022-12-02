Lirik Lagu Going to California - Led Zeppelin dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 2 Desember 2022, 00:15 WIB
Led Zeppelin IV
Led Zeppelin IV /ledzeppelin.com


Going to California - Led Zeppelin
Spent my days with a woman unkind
Smoked my stuff and drank all my wine
Made up my mind, make a new start
Goin' to California with an achin' in my heart
Someone told me there's a girl out there
With love in her eyes and flowers in her hair

Took my chances on a big jet-plane
Never let 'em tell ya that they're aw-ooh-all the same
Hoh, the sea was red and the sky was grey
I wonder how tomorrow could ever follow today-hee
Mountains and the canyons start to tremble and shake
The children of the sun begin to awake
Now
Watch out

It seems that the wrath of the gods got a punch on the nose
And it's startin' to flow, I think I might be sinkin'
Throw me a line, if I reach it in time
Meet you up there where the path runs straight and high

To find a queen without a king
They say she plays guitar and cries and sings, la-la-la-la
Ride a white mare in the footsteps of dawn
Tryin' to find a woman who's never, never, never been born
Standin' on a hill in the mountain of dreams
Tellin' myself it's not as hard, hard, hard as it seems

Credit

Album: Led Zeppelin IV

Dirilis: 1971

Artis: Led Zeppelin

Penulis lagu: Robert Plant / Jimmy Page

