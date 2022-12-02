Lirik Lagu Cat's Waltz - ONF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cat's Waltz - ONF
anjaseo barabon i hoesaek doshineun
soranseureobgo neomu bappa
naege soneul naemireo
museun mareul haneunji jal moreugesseoyo ajik
Take it slowly slowly slowly
ajik naegen sesangi nasseoreoseo geurae
Blink blink blink blink
du nuneul kkamppagyeo meonjeo insahaejwoyo
geureom naega dagagalge
Hey hey hey hello
Come come come close to me yeah
Hey hey hey hello
useumyeo du nuneul kkamppakkkamppak haejwoyo
Just kiss my eye
machi chorok bul
naege balkhiji geurigo nal ttara danigo
And grooming grooming
gureum gateun neoye pogeunhan pume
ttwieodeureo balladang nupji
ollyeodabon haneureun
gakkeum shimsulgutge chagaun seonmureul jul ttaedo isseo
geureol ttaen i geuncheo eodingaeseo
nega jieun nae ireumeul bulleojwo woo
ajik naegen sesangi nasseoreoseo geurae
Blink blink blink blink
du nuneul kkamppagyeo meonjeo insahaejwoyo
geureom naega dagagalge
ohu haessal arae gamanhi
geunyang nuwo itgo shipeun naren
nareul banghaehaji marajwo ok
[HJ/ET] joyonghaejin geori georireul
[HJ/ET] sopung gadeut geotgo shipeun naren
geuttaen gachi isseo jwo oh
seoroye eoneoga jogeum dallaseo geurae
Blink blink blink blink
du nuneul kkamppagineun geotbuteo shijakhae
geureom naega dagagalge
Hey hey hey hello
Come come come close to me yeah
Hey hey hey hello
naege du nuneul kkamppakkkamppak haejwoyo
