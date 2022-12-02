Lirik Lagu Cat's Waltz - ONF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cat's Waltz - ONF

anjaseo barabon i hoesaek doshineun

soranseureobgo neomu bappa

naege soneul naemireo

museun mareul haneunji jal moreugesseoyo ajik

Take it slowly slowly slowly

ajik naegen sesangi nasseoreoseo geurae

Blink blink blink blink

du nuneul kkamppagyeo meonjeo insahaejwoyo

geureom naega dagagalge

Hey hey hey hello

Come come come close to me yeah

Hey hey hey hello

useumyeo du nuneul kkamppakkkamppak haejwoyo

Just kiss my eye

machi chorok bul

naege balkhiji geurigo nal ttara danigo

And grooming grooming

gureum gateun neoye pogeunhan pume

ttwieodeureo balladang nupji

ollyeodabon haneureun

gakkeum shimsulgutge chagaun seonmureul jul ttaedo isseo

geureol ttaen i geuncheo eodingaeseo

nega jieun nae ireumeul bulleojwo woo

ajik naegen sesangi nasseoreoseo geurae

Blink blink blink blink

du nuneul kkamppagyeo meonjeo insahaejwoyo

geureom naega dagagalge

ohu haessal arae gamanhi

geunyang nuwo itgo shipeun naren

nareul banghaehaji marajwo ok

[HJ/ET] joyonghaejin geori georireul

[HJ/ET] sopung gadeut geotgo shipeun naren

geuttaen gachi isseo jwo oh

seoroye eoneoga jogeum dallaseo geurae

Blink blink blink blink

du nuneul kkamppagineun geotbuteo shijakhae

geureom naega dagagalge

Hey hey hey hello

Come come come close to me yeah

Hey hey hey hello

naege du nuneul kkamppakkkamppak haejwoyo