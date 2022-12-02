Lirik Lagu Innocent - Justin Skye feat. Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Innocent - Justin Skye, Justin Timberlake

If my girl only knew that you was tryin'

What would she-, what would she do?

If my girl only knew that you was tryin'

What would she-, what would she-?

Reach out to me

Sometimes, boy, I wish you would

I'm wonderin' if I should

I'll pull up, ran to yo' hood

'Cause I've been missin' you

He been comin' through

Just something to keep my interest up

Boy, I hate when shits like this

Make me all insecure, wasted

'Cause you know you ain't never gave what I give

You ain't innocent

You ain't innocent, boy

You ain't innocent, innocent (boy, yeah)

Innocent

You ain't innocent, boy (innocent)

You ain't innocent, innocent, boy

If my girl only knew that you was tryin'

What would she-, what would she-?

Reach out to me

You know I wish you would

I'll pull up when nothing nice to try

(You know that them other boys can't do it like I do)

She been comin' through

Fillin' in for you

So we both got a playlist

You know what the saying is

That's just what the game is, yeah

Ooh, I hate when she kiss like this

You get all insecure and venomous|

Talkin' 'bout I ain't never gave what you give

But hold up

You ain't innocent

You ain't innocent, girl

You ain't innocent, innocent, girl (boy)

Innocent

You ain't innocent, girl (boy)

You ain't innocent, innocent, girl (boy)

If my girl only knew that you was tryin'

What would she-, what would she do?

Oh, no, boy

Ooh, yeah

Oh, no, oh-oh

You ain't innocent, no

You ain't innocent, no