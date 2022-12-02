Lirik Lagu Innocent - Justin Skye feat. Justin Timberlake dan Fakta di Baliknya

Innocent - Justin Skye, Justin Timberlake
If my girl only knew that you was tryin'
What would she-, what would she do?
If my girl only knew that you was tryin'
What would she-, what would she-?
Reach out to me
Sometimes, boy, I wish you would
I'm wonderin' if I should
I'll pull up, ran to yo' hood
'Cause I've been missin' you
He been comin' through
Just something to keep my interest up
Boy, I hate when shits like this
Make me all insecure, wasted
'Cause you know you ain't never gave what I give
You ain't innocent
You ain't innocent, boy
You ain't innocent, innocent (boy, yeah)
Innocent
You ain't innocent, boy (innocent)
You ain't innocent, innocent, boy
If my girl only knew that you was tryin'
What would she-, what would she-?
Reach out to me
You know I wish you would
I'll pull up when nothing nice to try
(You know that them other boys can't do it like I do)
She been comin' through
Fillin' in for you
So we both got a playlist
You know what the saying is
That's just what the game is, yeah
Ooh, I hate when she kiss like this
You get all insecure and venomous|
Talkin' 'bout I ain't never gave what you give
But hold up
You ain't innocent
You ain't innocent, girl
You ain't innocent, innocent, girl (boy)
Innocent
You ain't innocent, girl (boy)
You ain't innocent, innocent, girl (boy)
If my girl only knew that you was tryin'
What would she-, what would she do?
Oh, no, boy
Ooh, yeah
Oh, no, oh-oh
You ain't innocent, no
You ain't innocent, no
