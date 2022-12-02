Lirik Lagu Twisted Fantasy - Justin Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ilustrasi lirik lagu Crying over You dari HONNE.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Crying over You dari HONNE. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Twisted Fantasy - Justin Skye

You hit me on the late night
I was coming through to get my head right
I can't even lie I had a drink or two
Anything I can to get my mind off you
Twisted fantasies in my head
And I don't wanna talk I wanna show you instead
You hit me right on time
Wonder where you at when you're not on my mind? (Hey)
What happened to the vibin'? Boy, you killed it
Another fuckboy off the list, as I predicted
How come shit could never be consistent?
Try to find another me, won't get it
What happened to the vibin'? Boy, you killed it, oh

If you wan' come down my way
Let me remind you, replay
If you just trust me, you'll stay
If you nah trust me, no way
Give it to you right at the top, I don't wait
If you want something that you can't say
If you nah trust me, won't wait
If you can't trust me, won't stay

Smoke just a little bit, vibe just a little bit
Drink just a little bit and I'll get rid of it all (hey)
Get rid of it all, baby
We smoke just a little bit, fight just a little bit
Drink just a little bit, can we get rid of it all? (Hey)
Get rid of it all, baby
And I ain't tryna play innocent
When you look into my eyes like that
And you're looking at the time I left
You're something, you know what, baby
Tryna tell myself
It's a little burnt out, I guess
But I'm constantly trying, oh no

If you wan' come down my way
Let me remind you, replay
If you just trust me, you'll stay
If you nah trust me, no way
Give it to you right at the top, I don't wait
If you want something that you can't say
If you nah trust me, won't wait
If you can't trust me, won't stay
Yeah-yeah
All dem other girls that I loved got my mind really fucked up
I got a little fear that I'm gonna drown if I love you too much
If I love you too much
I cannot take it to the internet, that shit be looking too forced
It be looking too forced

 

Credit 

Artis: Rema, Justine Skye
Album: Space and Time
Dirilis: 2021

Fakta di Baliknya 

Justine Indira Skyers yang kerap disapa Justine Skyers, lahir pada tanggal 24 Agustus 1995 di Brooklyn.

