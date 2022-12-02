Lirik Lagu Twisted Fantasy - Justin Skye dan Fakta di Baliknya

Twisted Fantasy - Justin Skye

You hit me on the late night

I was coming through to get my head right

I can't even lie I had a drink or two

Anything I can to get my mind off you

Twisted fantasies in my head

And I don't wanna talk I wanna show you instead

You hit me right on time

Wonder where you at when you're not on my mind? (Hey)

What happened to the vibin'? Boy, you killed it

Another fuckboy off the list, as I predicted

How come shit could never be consistent?

Try to find another me, won't get it

What happened to the vibin'? Boy, you killed it, oh

If you wan' come down my way

Let me remind you, replay

If you just trust me, you'll stay

If you nah trust me, no way

Give it to you right at the top, I don't wait

If you want something that you can't say

If you nah trust me, won't wait

If you can't trust me, won't stay

Smoke just a little bit, vibe just a little bit

Drink just a little bit and I'll get rid of it all (hey)

Get rid of it all, baby

We smoke just a little bit, fight just a little bit

Drink just a little bit, can we get rid of it all? (Hey)

Get rid of it all, baby

And I ain't tryna play innocent

When you look into my eyes like that

And you're looking at the time I left

You're something, you know what, baby

Tryna tell myself

It's a little burnt out, I guess

But I'm constantly trying, oh no

If you wan' come down my way

Let me remind you, replay

If you just trust me, you'll stay

If you nah trust me, no way

Give it to you right at the top, I don't wait

If you want something that you can't say

If you nah trust me, won't wait

If you can't trust me, won't stay

Yeah-yeah

All dem other girls that I loved got my mind really fucked up

I got a little fear that I'm gonna drown if I love you too much

If I love you too much

I cannot take it to the internet, that shit be looking too forced

It be looking too forced

Credit

Artis: Rema, Justine Skye

Album: Space and Time

Dirilis: 2021

Fakta di Baliknya

Justine Indira Skyers yang kerap disapa Justine Skyers, lahir pada tanggal 24 Agustus 1995 di Brooklyn.