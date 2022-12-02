Lirik Lagu 18 - Jeremy Zucker dan Fakta di Baliknya

18 - Jeremy Zucker

All the guys gas me up on the swim team

All her friends, they don't know that I'm sixteen

I'm pretty psyched

She's over every night

I'm sorry if it ever pissed you off

Well, she doesn't mind

Driving home from campus

For a younger guy

I'm lying to my parents

Said I'm out with my friends

Sleeping over again

But really, it's just her and I alone

She's eighteen

And she does what she likes

Making out with strangers

When she's bored with her life

And she takes me

To a whole 'nother high

I wonder when she'll stop coming home

I hope she doesn't leave me here alone

She's out of class for the week on vacation

I'm tryna take anatomy in her basement

And I'm stuck in math

She's drawing up a bath

And sending videos to my phone

And I kinda like

Staying up till morning under candle light

And swimming with you naked

So I blow off my friends

Just to see you again

I wonder if your brother's catching on

She's eighteen

And she does what she likes

Making out with strangers

When she's bored with her life

And she takes me

To a whole 'nother high

I wonder when she'll stop coming home

She's eighteen

And she does what she likes

Making out with strangers

When she's bored with her life

And she takes me

To a whole 'nother high

I wonder when she'll stop coming home

I hope she doesn't leave me here alone

She is eighteen, she is eighteen...

