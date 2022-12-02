Lirik Lagu Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves dan Fakta di Baliknya

Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves

I was just coastin', never really goin' anywhere

Caught up in a web

I was gettin' kind of used to stayin' there

And out of the blue

I fell for you

Now you're liftin' me up, 'stead of holdin' me down

Stealin' my heart, 'stead of stealin' my crown

Untangled all the strings 'round my wings that were tied

I didn't know him and I didn't know me

Cloud nine was always out of reach

Now I remember what it feels like to fly

You give me butterflies

Kiss full of color, makes me wonder where you've always been

I was hiding in doubt 'til you brought me out of my chrysalis

And I came out new

All because of you

Now you're liftin' me up, 'stead of holdin' me down

Stealin' my heart, 'stead of stealin' my crown

Untangled all the strings round my wings that were tied

I didn't know him and I didn't know me

Cloud nine was always out of reach

Now I remember what it feels like to fly

You give me butterflies

Yeah, you give me butterflies

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Mm, mm

Now you're liftin' me up, 'stead of holdin' me down

You're takin' my hand, 'stead of takin' my crown

Untangled all the strings round my wings that were tied

I didn't know him and I didn't know me

Cloud nine was always out of reach

Now I remember what it feels like to fly

You give me butterflies