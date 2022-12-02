Lirik Lagu Kiss U Better - Katzu Oso dan Fakta di Baliknya

2 Desember 2022, 01:00 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Crying over You dari HONNE.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu Crying over You dari HONNE. /Pixabay/Positive Images

Kiss U Better - Katzu Oso

Don't you cry
I'll stay with you 'till the morning light
'Cause girl, you now I'm just that kinda guy
And I hope thats it"s true

Baby, I can kiss you better
What exactly do you see in him?
I can kiss you better
What exactly do you see in him?

Don't say that I'm wrong
Try and explain that to my heart
'Cause I know you don't really like him anyway
Although you talk about him everyday
Close in his arms now, girl
I'll treat you better

(Wait a minute, girl
Wait, wait a minute, girl
Wait a minute, girl
Wait, wait a minute, girl
Figure you out, figure you out
Treat you better
Wait a minute
Better figure you out, figure you out)

What exactly do you see in him?
I can kiss you better
What exactly do you see in him?
Better
Kiss you better
Better
Kiss you better
Better
Treat you better
I can kiss you better
Treat you better

Credit

Artis : Katzù Oso
Album : Colour
Penulis lagu : Paul Andrew Hernandez dan Gildardo Simo
Rilis : 14 Februari 2019
Genre : Alternative/Indie, Pop, Spanish Rock

Fakta di Baliknya

Katzù Oso adalah artis solo berdarah Latin yang sekarang fokus berkarir di Los Angeles.

