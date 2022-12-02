Lirik Lagu Kiss U Better - Katzu Oso dan Fakta di Baliknya

Kiss U Better - Katzu Oso

Don't you cry

I'll stay with you 'till the morning light

'Cause girl, you now I'm just that kinda guy

And I hope thats it"s true

Baby, I can kiss you better

What exactly do you see in him?

I can kiss you better

What exactly do you see in him?

Don't say that I'm wrong

Try and explain that to my heart

'Cause I know you don't really like him anyway

Although you talk about him everyday

Close in his arms now, girl

I'll treat you better

(Wait a minute, girl

Wait, wait a minute, girl

Wait a minute, girl

Wait, wait a minute, girl

Figure you out, figure you out

Treat you better

Wait a minute

Better figure you out, figure you out)

What exactly do you see in him?

I can kiss you better

What exactly do you see in him?

Better

Kiss you better

Better

Kiss you better

Better

Treat you better

I can kiss you better

Treat you better

Credit

Artis : Katzù Oso

Album : Colour

Penulis lagu : Paul Andrew Hernandez dan Gildardo Simo

Rilis : 14 Februari 2019

Genre : Alternative/Indie, Pop, Spanish Rock

Fakta di Baliknya

Katzù Oso adalah artis solo berdarah Latin yang sekarang fokus berkarir di Los Angeles.