Lirik Lagu Kiss U Better - Katzu Oso dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't you cry
I'll stay with you 'till the morning light
'Cause girl, you now I'm just that kinda guy
And I hope thats it"s true
Baby, I can kiss you better
What exactly do you see in him?
I can kiss you better
What exactly do you see in him?
Don't say that I'm wrong
Try and explain that to my heart
'Cause I know you don't really like him anyway
Although you talk about him everyday
Close in his arms now, girl
I'll treat you better
(Wait a minute, girl
Wait, wait a minute, girl
Wait a minute, girl
Wait, wait a minute, girl
Figure you out, figure you out
Treat you better
Wait a minute
Better figure you out, figure you out)
What exactly do you see in him?
I can kiss you better
What exactly do you see in him?
Better
Kiss you better
Better
Kiss you better
Better
Treat you better
I can kiss you better
Treat you better
Credit
Artis : Katzù Oso
Album : Colour
Penulis lagu : Paul Andrew Hernandez dan Gildardo Simo
Rilis : 14 Februari 2019
Genre : Alternative/Indie, Pop, Spanish Rock
Fakta di Baliknya
Katzù Oso adalah artis solo berdarah Latin yang sekarang fokus berkarir di Los Angeles.
