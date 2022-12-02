Lirik Lagu Beautiful Beautiful English Version - ONF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Beautiful English Ver - ONF
[HJ/JU] prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum
[HJ/JU] pum pum pum pum pum pum
[WY/MK] prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum
[WY/MK] pum pum pum pum pum pum
[ET/U] prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum
[ET/U] pum pum pum pum pum pum
prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum
Breathe in/out
Split second I put my heart into you
Yes I mean it
You & I
The time I spend with you
Expands my universe
Deeper universe
It’s all about the frame people made up
Never gonna give in Imma break it
Courage I set to be hated my man
Damagin’ me but it makin’ me strong
Taking off for today baby god bless me
I’m beautiful sing it yeah yeah yeah
All my cry-out of my life is now
yesul yesul yesul
I’m wonderful feel it la la la la
Show it to the world
We blossomin’ some more
Sing it with me
prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum
pum pum pum pum pum pum
prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum
pum pum pum pum pum pum Beautiful
prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum
pum pum pum pum pum pum
prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum
pum pum pum pum pum pum
Set me free
Throw it all Throw it all away
Let me be
The way I am, just the way I am
Wide awake
Who are you to control me
No I’m my own master
My own master
All I wanna be is not number one
I mean only one
Race every day I be stronger
I mean stranger
Yeah I’m shinin’ more than ever
