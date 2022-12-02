Lirik Lagu Beautiful Beautiful English Version - ONF dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Beautiful Beautiful English Ver - ONF

[HJ/JU] prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum

[HJ/JU] pum pum pum pum pum pum

[WY/MK] prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum

[WY/MK] pum pum pum pum pum pum

[ET/U] prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum

[ET/U] pum pum pum pum pum pum

prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum

Breathe in/out

Split second I put my heart into you

Yes I mean it

You & I

The time I spend with you

Expands my universe

Deeper universe

It’s all about the frame people made up

Never gonna give in Imma break it

Courage I set to be hated my man

Damagin’ me but it makin’ me strong

Taking off for today baby god bless me

I’m beautiful sing it yeah yeah yeah

All my cry-out of my life is now

yesul yesul yesul

I’m wonderful feel it la la la la

Show it to the world

We blossomin’ some more

Sing it with me

prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum

pum pum pum pum pum pum

prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum

pum pum pum pum pum pum Beautiful

prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum

pum pum pum pum pum pum

prrrum pum pum pum pum pum pum

pum pum pum pum pum pum

Set me free

Throw it all Throw it all away

Let me be

The way I am, just the way I am

Wide awake

Who are you to control me

No I’m my own master

My own master

All I wanna be is not number one

I mean only one

Race every day I be stronger

I mean stranger

Yeah I’m shinin’ more than ever