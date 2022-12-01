Lirik Lagu The Real Slim Shady – Eminem dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu The Real Slim Shady – Eminem

May I have your attention, please?

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up?

I repeat, will the real Slim Shady please stand up?

We're gonna have a problem here?

Y'all act like you never seen a white person before

Jaws all on the floor like Pam, like Tommy just burst in the door

And started whoopin' her ass worse than before

They first were divorced, throwin' her over furniture (ah!)

It's the return of the-, oh, wait, no way, you're kidding

He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?

And Dr. Dre said-, nothing you idiots

Dr. Dre's dead, he's locked in my basement (haha)

Feminist women love Eminem

Chicka-chicka-chicka Slim Shady, I'm sick of him

Look at him, walkin' around, grabbin' his you-know-what

Flippin' the you-know-who, yeah, but he's so cute though

Yeah, I probably got a couple of screws up in my head loose

But no worse, than what's goin' on in your parents bedrooms

Sometimes I wanna get on TV and just let loose, but can't

But it's cool for Tom Green to hump a dead moose

My bum is on your lips, my bum is on your lips

And if I'm lucky you might just give it a little kiss

And that's the message that we deliver to little kids

And expect them not to know what a woman's clitoris is

Of course, they're gonna know what intercourse is

By the time they hit fourth grade

They got the Discovery Channel, don't they?

We ain't nothin' but mammals

Well, some of us are cannibals

Who cut other people open like cantaloupes

But if we can hump dead animals and antelopes

Then there's no reason that a man and another man can't elope

But if you feel like I feel, I got the antidote

Women wave your pantyhose, sing the chorus and it goes...

I'm Slim Shady, yes, I'm the real Shady

All you other Slim Shadys, are just imitating

So won't the real Slim Shady, please stand up?

Please stand up, please stand up

'Cause I'm Slim Shady, yes, I'm the real Shady

All you other Slim Shadys, are just imitating

So won't the real Slim Shady, please stand up?

Please stand up, please stand up

Will Smith don't gotta cuss in his raps to sell records

Well I do, so fuck him and fuck you too

You think I give a damn about a Grammy

Half of you critics can't even stomach me

Let alone stand me

But Slim, what if you win, wouldn't it be weird?

Why, so you guys can just lie to get me here

So you can sit me here next to Britney Spears?

Shit, Christina Aguilera better switch me chairs

So I can sit next to Carson Daly and Fred Durst

And hear 'em argue over who she gave head to first