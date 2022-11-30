Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Little Mix.
Little Mix. /Instagram/@littlemix

Think About Us - Little Mix

When you're dancing in the club
And the nights are getting hard
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When the music gets so loud
And the girls are all around
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
'Cause I do, think about you
When I'm up here in my hotel room
Need your love, don't know what I'm gon' do
My body so hot, babe, I'm missing you
One touch is all I want
I call my girls, we go down to the club
Walk through the crowd 'til I find my love
I look in your eyes and the whole world stop
Woah, oh, you put your hand on my waist
And then you pull me close
Boy, I promise I won't let go
Now we're dancing in the club
And it's fire when we touch
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When we're deeper in the crowd
Can you feel my body now?
Do you think about us?
Oh-woah-oh
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about us?
'Cause I do, think about you
Can't shake you off, baby, stuck like glue
Now we're alone, got my body on you
You don't even know all the things I wan' do
One touch, need your love
Me and my baby, we up in the club
Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us
Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us
Woah, oh, you put your hand on my waist
And then you pull me close
Boy, I promise, I won't let go
Now we're dancing in the club
And it's fire when we touch
Do you think about us?
Do you think about us?
When we're deeper in the crowd
Can you feel my body now?
Do you think about us?
Oh-woah-oh
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
I wanna know, I wanna know
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about me, baby?
Woah-oh-oh-oh
Do you think about me, baby?
Do you think about us, us?
(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us?)
(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)
Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)
I really wanna know
Do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?
I wanna know, do you think about us?

Credit

Artis: Little Mix
Album: LM5
Dirilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Camille Angelina Purcell, Frank Nobel, Linus Nordstroem

Fakta di Baliknya

Think About Us merupakan lagu dari grup vokal wanita asal Inggris Little Mix yang dirilis bersamaan dengan album Little Mix LM5 pada 16 November 2018.

Dalam versi remix-nya, lagu ini menampilkan penyanyi Amerika Ty Dolla Sign yang dirilis pada 25 Januari 2019, sebagai single kedua dan terakhir dari album LM5.

Think About Us ditulis oleh Kamille, Goldfingers, Frank Nobel, Ty Dolla Sign dan Victor Bolander, dan diproduksi oleh Kamille, Goldfingers dan Louis Bell.

Adapun lirik lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang mempertanyakan keseriusan suatu hubungan dan apakah pasangan mereka menginginkan untuk tetap menjalin hubungan bersama.

