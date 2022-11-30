Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think About Us - Little Mix

When you're dancing in the club

And the nights are getting hard

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

When the music gets so loud

And the girls are all around

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

'Cause I do, think about you

When I'm up here in my hotel room

Need your love, don't know what I'm gon' do

My body so hot, babe, I'm missing you

One touch is all I want

I call my girls, we go down to the club

Walk through the crowd 'til I find my love

I look in your eyes and the whole world stop

Woah, oh, you put your hand on my waist

And then you pull me close

Boy, I promise I won't let go

Now we're dancing in the club

And it's fire when we touch

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

When we're deeper in the crowd

Can you feel my body now?

Do you think about us?

Oh-woah-oh

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about us?

'Cause I do, think about you

Can't shake you off, baby, stuck like glue

Now we're alone, got my body on you

You don't even know all the things I wan' do

One touch, need your love

Me and my baby, we up in the club

Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us

Ain't nobody else, you know it's all about us

Woah, oh, you put your hand on my waist

And then you pull me close

Boy, I promise, I won't let go

Now we're dancing in the club

And it's fire when we touch

Do you think about us?

Do you think about us?

When we're deeper in the crowd

Can you feel my body now?

Do you think about us?

Oh-woah-oh

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

I wanna know, I wanna know

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about me, baby?

Woah-oh-oh-oh

Do you think about me, baby?

Do you think about us, us?

(Think about us, are you thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us?)

(Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, are you thinkin' 'bout us?)

Woah-oh-oh-oh (Are you-, thinkin' 'bout us, thinkin' 'bout us)

I really wanna know

Do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

Oh-na-na-na-na, do you think about us?

I wanna know, do you think about us?

Credit

Artis: Little Mix

Album: LM5

Dirilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Camille Angelina Purcell, Frank Nobel, Linus Nordstroem

Fakta di Baliknya

Think About Us merupakan lagu dari grup vokal wanita asal Inggris Little Mix yang dirilis bersamaan dengan album Little Mix LM5 pada 16 November 2018.

Dalam versi remix-nya, lagu ini menampilkan penyanyi Amerika Ty Dolla Sign yang dirilis pada 25 Januari 2019, sebagai single kedua dan terakhir dari album LM5.

Think About Us ditulis oleh Kamille, Goldfingers, Frank Nobel, Ty Dolla Sign dan Victor Bolander, dan diproduksi oleh Kamille, Goldfingers dan Louis Bell.

Adapun lirik lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang mempertanyakan keseriusan suatu hubungan dan apakah pasangan mereka menginginkan untuk tetap menjalin hubungan bersama.