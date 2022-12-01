Lirik Lagu Cloud 9 – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Cloud 9 – EXO

Girl you got me flying up

nopinopi Flying up

Girl you got me flying up

nopinopi Flying up

igoseun eodinji kkumkkudeon got

naega naebaenneun sumi hin gureumi dwego

neo-e haemalgeun nunppichi haneuri dwego

kkeudeopshi pyeolcheojin paran kkumkkyeoreul Flying

pureureun geurim kkumedo geurin

haengbogeul negeseo nan chajasseo

seororeul moreun seoreo-un modeun

jinagan shigandeureun itkkoseo

neomu keun haeng-un neoraneun Heaven

yeongweontorok meomulleo itkko shipeo

sarajeo beoril seucheo gal ppunin

kkumi anirago malhae jweo

Girl you got me

Girl you got me flying up

nopinopi Flying up

Girl you got me flying up

nopinopi Flying up

Girl you got me flying up

eotteoke neon nareul yeogi deryeowanni

Girl you got me flying up

haneul gajang nopeun gureum wi

ajik mong-nonghan hyeonshil modu kkumin geolkka

i eoltteoltteolhan neukkim neon algo isseulkka

naeil achim i kkumeseo kkae-eonago namyeon

nan yeongweonhi naneun beobeul ijeun geon anilkka

kkorie kkori kkeudeomneun gomin

haedabeul negeseo nan chajasseo

eodumeul dureun geomeun meokkureum

duryeo-um ttawin modu sarajeo

neomu keun haeng-un neoraneun Heaven

yeongweontorok meomulleo itkko shipeo

dashi ttodashi han beonman dashi

nareul saranghanda malhae jweo

Girl you got me

Girl you got me

nan sesang wireul naeryeodabogo isseo

yeogin Silver lining

mueot hana baral kke eopseo deo isang

neul barae watteon sarangmaneul nege julkke

Flying up, flying, flying up

That’s what you’re doing to me