Lirik Lagu Cloud 9 – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Girl you got me flying up
nopinopi Flying up
Girl you got me flying up
nopinopi Flying up
igoseun eodinji kkumkkudeon got
naega naebaenneun sumi hin gureumi dwego
neo-e haemalgeun nunppichi haneuri dwego
kkeudeopshi pyeolcheojin paran kkumkkyeoreul Flying
pureureun geurim kkumedo geurin
haengbogeul negeseo nan chajasseo
seororeul moreun seoreo-un modeun
jinagan shigandeureun itkkoseo
neomu keun haeng-un neoraneun Heaven
yeongweontorok meomulleo itkko shipeo
sarajeo beoril seucheo gal ppunin
kkumi anirago malhae jweo
Girl you got me
Girl you got me flying up
nopinopi Flying up
Girl you got me flying up
nopinopi Flying up
Girl you got me flying up
eotteoke neon nareul yeogi deryeowanni
Girl you got me flying up
haneul gajang nopeun gureum wi
ajik mong-nonghan hyeonshil modu kkumin geolkka
i eoltteoltteolhan neukkim neon algo isseulkka
naeil achim i kkumeseo kkae-eonago namyeon
nan yeongweonhi naneun beobeul ijeun geon anilkka
kkorie kkori kkeudeomneun gomin
haedabeul negeseo nan chajasseo
eodumeul dureun geomeun meokkureum
duryeo-um ttawin modu sarajeo
neomu keun haeng-un neoraneun Heaven
yeongweontorok meomulleo itkko shipeo
dashi ttodashi han beonman dashi
nareul saranghanda malhae jweo
Girl you got me
Girl you got me
nan sesang wireul naeryeodabogo isseo
yeogin Silver lining
mueot hana baral kke eopseo deo isang
neul barae watteon sarangmaneul nege julkke
Flying up, flying, flying up
That’s what you’re doing to me
