Lirik Lagu Talk To Me - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 November 2022, 23:35 WIB
Grup band The Outfield.
Grup band The Outfield. /Tangkapan layar Spotify

Talk To Me - The Outfield

I'm not afraid in the dark
To say what I feel
And I'm just too scared to tell ya
What I know is real

But I can't wait any longer for the lights to go down
Wait any longer for the lights to go down
Wait any longer for the lights to go
Down can't you see
Baby when you talk to me
Baby when you talk to me
Talk to me
Baby when you talk to me
I wanna hold you so close
Each beat of the day
I call you up on the phone
Nothing to say

Since we first (met) you were the only one
Sometimes I forget, I'm still the lonely one
Ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm in a trap sealed by your lips
Scared to go anywhere
Thinking about those things I miss
Whenever you're not there

Since we first (met) you were the only one
Sometimes I forget - I'm still the lonely one
Ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm in a trap sealed by your lips
Scared to go anywhere
Thinking about those things I miss
Whenever you're not there

Since we first (met) you were the only one
Sometimes I forget, I'm still the lonely one
Ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm in a trap sealed by your lips
Scared to go anywhere
Thinking about those things I miss
Whenever you're not there

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

