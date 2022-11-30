Lirik Lagu Talk To Me - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Talk To Me - The Outfield

I'm not afraid in the dark

To say what I feel

And I'm just too scared to tell ya

What I know is real

But I can't wait any longer for the lights to go down

Wait any longer for the lights to go down

Wait any longer for the lights to go

Down can't you see

Baby when you talk to me

Baby when you talk to me

Talk to me

Baby when you talk to me

I wanna hold you so close

Each beat of the day

I call you up on the phone

Nothing to say

Since we first (met) you were the only one

Sometimes I forget, I'm still the lonely one

Ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm in a trap sealed by your lips

Scared to go anywhere

Thinking about those things I miss

Whenever you're not there

Since we first (met) you were the only one

Sometimes I forget - I'm still the lonely one

Ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm in a trap sealed by your lips

Scared to go anywhere

Thinking about those things I miss

Whenever you're not there

Since we first (met) you were the only one

Sometimes I forget, I'm still the lonely one

Ooh-ooh-ooh

I'm in a trap sealed by your lips

Scared to go anywhere

Thinking about those things I miss

Whenever you're not there