Lirik Lagu The Other Woman – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Other Woman – Lana Del Rey

The other woman has time to manicure her nails

The other woman is perfect where her rival fails

And she's never seen with pin curls in her hair, anywhere

The other woman enchants her clothes with French perfume

The other woman keeps fresh-cut flowers in each room

There are never toys that's scattered everywhere

And when her old man comes to call

He finds her waiting like a lonesome queen

'Cause to be by her side

It's such a change from old routine

But the other woman will always cry herself to sleep

The other woman will never have his love to keep

And as the years go by, the other woman

Will spend her life alone

Alone

Alone

Credit

Artis: Lana Del Rey

Album: Ultraviolence

Dirilis: 2014

Produser: Dan Auerbach

