Lirik Lagu The Other Woman – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Other Woman – Lana Del Rey
The other woman has time to manicure her nails
The other woman is perfect where her rival fails
And she's never seen with pin curls in her hair, anywhere
The other woman enchants her clothes with French perfume
The other woman keeps fresh-cut flowers in each room
There are never toys that's scattered everywhere
And when her old man comes to call
He finds her waiting like a lonesome queen
'Cause to be by her side
It's such a change from old routine
But the other woman will always cry herself to sleep
The other woman will never have his love to keep
And as the years go by, the other woman
Will spend her life alone
Alone
Alone
Credit
Artis: Lana Del Rey
Album: Ultraviolence
Dirilis: 2014
Produser: Dan Auerbach
