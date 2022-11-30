Lirik Lagu Is This Happiness – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Is This Happiness – Lana Del Rey
High up in the Hollywood hills, taking violet pills
Writin' all of my songs about my cheap thrills
You're a hard man to love, and I'm
A hard woman to keep track of
You like to rage, don't do that
You want your way, you make me so mad
Got your gun, I've got my dad
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
High up in the Hollywood hills, crushin' violet pills
You've been tryin' to write a novel about your cheap thrills
You think you're Hunter S. Thompson
I think you're fucking crazy as the day's long
Man to man, heart to heart
I love you, but you drive me so far
Wish you well on that star
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
Witch Hazel, Witch Hazel
Betrayal, betrayal
One gun on the table
Headshot if you're able
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
Is this happiness?
