Lirik Lagu Is This Happiness – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Is This Happiness – Lana Del Rey

High up in the Hollywood hills, taking violet pills

Writin' all of my songs about my cheap thrills

You're a hard man to love, and I'm

A hard woman to keep track of

You like to rage, don't do that

You want your way, you make me so mad

Got your gun, I've got my dad

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?

High up in the Hollywood hills, crushin' violet pills

You've been tryin' to write a novel about your cheap thrills

You think you're Hunter S. Thompson

I think you're fucking crazy as the day's long

Man to man, heart to heart

I love you, but you drive me so far

Wish you well on that star

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?

Witch Hazel, Witch Hazel

Betrayal, betrayal

One gun on the table

Headshot if you're able

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?

Is this happiness?