Lirik Lagu Cinnamon Girl – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cinnamon Girl – Lana Del Rey

Cinnamon in my teeth

From your kiss

You're touching me

All the pills that you did

Violet, blue, green, red to keep me

At arm's length don't work

You try to push me out

But I just find my way back in

Violet, blue, green, red to keep me out

I win

There's things I wanna say to you

But I'll just let you live

Like if you hold me without hurting me

You'll be the first who ever did

There's things I wanna talk about

But better not to keep

But if you hold me without hurting me

You'll be the first who ever did

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Hold me, love me, touch me, honey

Be the first who ever did

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Hold me, love me, touch me, honey

Be the first who ever did

Kerosene in my hands

You make me mad, I'm fire again

All the pills that you take

Violet, blue, green, red to keep me at arm's length don't work

There's things I wanna say to you, but I'll just let you leave

Like if you hold me without hurting me

You'll be the first who ever did

There's things I wanna talk about, but better not to keep

But if you hold me without hurting me

You'll be the first who ever did

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Hold me, love me, touch me, honey

Be the first who ever did

Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah

Hold me, love me, touch me, honey

Be the first who ever did

There's things I wanna say to you, but I'll just let you leave

Like if you hold me without hurting me

You'll be the first who ever did

There's things I wanna talk about, but better not to keep

Like if you hold me without hurting me

You'll be the first who ever did

Credit