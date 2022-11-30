Lirik Lagu Sad Girl – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sad Girl – Lana Del Rey
Being a mistress on the side
It might not appeal to fools like you
Creeping around on the side
Might not be something you would do
But you haven't seen my man (man)
You haven't seen my man (man, man)
You haven't seen my man (man)
You haven't seen him (woah-oh)
He's got the fire
And he walks with it
He's got the fire
And he talks with it
His Bonnie on the side, Bonnie on the side
Makes me a sad, sad girl
His money on the side, money on the side
Makes me a sad, sad girl
I'm a sad girl
I'm a sad girl
I'm a sad girl
I'm a sad girl
I'm a bad girl
I'm a bad girl
Being a bad b*tch on the side
Might not appeal to fools like you
Creeping around while he gets high
It might not be something you would do, but
You haven't seen my man (man)
You haven't seen my man (man, man)
You haven't seen my man (man)
You haven't seen him (woah-oh)
He's got the fire
And he walks with it
He's got the fire
And he talks with it
