Lirik Lagu Sad Girl – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sad Girl – Lana Del Rey

Being a mistress on the side

It might not appeal to fools like you

Creeping around on the side

Might not be something you would do

But you haven't seen my man (man)

You haven't seen my man (man, man)

You haven't seen my man (man)

You haven't seen him (woah-oh)

He's got the fire

And he walks with it

He's got the fire

And he talks with it

His Bonnie on the side, Bonnie on the side

Makes me a sad, sad girl

His money on the side, money on the side

Makes me a sad, sad girl

I'm a sad girl

I'm a sad girl

I'm a sad girl

I'm a sad girl

I'm a bad girl

I'm a bad girl

Being a bad b*tch on the side

Might not appeal to fools like you

Creeping around while he gets high

It might not be something you would do, but

You haven't seen my man (man)

You haven't seen my man (man, man)

You haven't seen my man (man)

You haven't seen him (woah-oh)

He's got the fire

And he walks with it

He's got the fire

And he talks with it