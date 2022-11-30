Lirik Lagu Buy U a Drunk – T-Pain feat Yung Joc dan Fakta di Baliknya

Buy U a Drunk (Shawty Snappin') – T-Pain feat Yung Joc
Shawty snap (yeah)
T-pain
Damn
Shawty snap
Young joc (shawty)
Ay ay
She snappin
Ah she snappin
Shawty snappin
Snap ya fingers do ya step you can do it all by yourself
Baby girl
Whats your name
Let me talk to you
Let me buy you a drink
I'm t-pain, you know me
Konvict music nappy boy ooh wee
I know da club close at 3
Whats the chance of you rollin wit me
Back to the crib
Show you how I live
Lets get drunk forget what we did
I'mma buy you a drank
Then i'mma take you home with me
I got money in the bank
Shawty whachu think bout that
I'll be in the grey cadillac
We in the bed like
Ooh ooh ohh, ooh ooh
We in the bed like
Ooh ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Talk to me, i talk back
Lets talk money, i talk that
Crunk juice bombs
Oakley shades
Shawty got class
Oh behave
Lets get gone
Walk it out (walk it out)
Just like that
That's what I'm talkin' bout
We gone have fun
You gone see
On that patron
You should get like me
I'mma buy you a drank
Then i'mma take you home with me
I got money in the bank
Shawty whachu think bout that
I'll be in the grey cadillac
We in the bed like
Ooh ooh ohh, ooh ooh
We in the bed like
Ooh ooh ooh, ooh ooh
Won't you meet me at the bar
Respect big pimpin'
Tell me how you feel
Mama tell me what you sippin'
A certified dime piece
Deserve Louis 13
150 a shot
3 for you and 3 for me
I'm checkin' yo body language
I love the conversation
And when you lick your lips
I get a tinglin' sensation
Now were both bout tipsy
You say you in the mood
All i need is bout a hour
Better yet maybe two
Let me take you where i live
Ferrari switch gears
When i whisper in ya ear
Ya legs hit the chandelier
Passion fruit and sex
All in the atmosphere
I'mma let t-pain sing it
So he can make it clear
I'mma buy you a drank
Then i'mma take you home with me
I got money in the bank
Shawty whachu think bout that
I'll be in the grey cadillac
We in the bed like
Ooh ooh ohh, ooh ooh
We in the bed like
Ooh ooh ooh, ooh ooh
