Lirik Lagu Buy U a Drunk – T-Pain feat Yung Joc dan Fakta di Baliknya

Buy U a Drunk (Shawty Snappin') – T-Pain feat Yung Joc

Shawty snap (yeah)

T-pain

Damn

Shawty snap

Young joc (shawty)

Ay ay

She snappin

Ah she snappin

Shawty snappin

Snap ya fingers do ya step you can do it all by yourself

Baby girl

Whats your name

Let me talk to you

Let me buy you a drink

I'm t-pain, you know me

Konvict music nappy boy ooh wee

I know da club close at 3

Whats the chance of you rollin wit me

Back to the crib

Show you how I live

Lets get drunk forget what we did

I'mma buy you a drank

Then i'mma take you home with me

I got money in the bank

Shawty whachu think bout that

I'll be in the grey cadillac

We in the bed like

Ooh ooh ohh, ooh ooh

We in the bed like

Ooh ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Talk to me, i talk back

Lets talk money, i talk that

Crunk juice bombs

Oakley shades

Shawty got class

Oh behave

Lets get gone

Walk it out (walk it out)

Just like that

That's what I'm talkin' bout

We gone have fun

You gone see

On that patron

You should get like me

I'mma buy you a drank

Then i'mma take you home with me

I got money in the bank

Shawty whachu think bout that

I'll be in the grey cadillac

We in the bed like

Ooh ooh ohh, ooh ooh

We in the bed like

Ooh ooh ooh, ooh ooh

Won't you meet me at the bar

Respect big pimpin'

Tell me how you feel

Mama tell me what you sippin'

A certified dime piece

Deserve Louis 13

150 a shot

3 for you and 3 for me

I'm checkin' yo body language

I love the conversation

And when you lick your lips

I get a tinglin' sensation

Now were both bout tipsy

You say you in the mood

All i need is bout a hour

Better yet maybe two

Let me take you where i live

Ferrari switch gears

When i whisper in ya ear

Ya legs hit the chandelier

Passion fruit and sex

All in the atmosphere

I'mma let t-pain sing it

So he can make it clear

I'mma buy you a drank

Then i'mma take you home with me

I got money in the bank

Shawty whachu think bout that

I'll be in the grey cadillac

We in the bed like

Ooh ooh ohh, ooh ooh

We in the bed like

Ooh ooh ooh, ooh ooh