Lirik Lagu Bartender – T-Pain dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bartender – T-Pain

Yeah

Uh-huh

Yeah

Yeah

Broke up with my girl last night, so I went to the club (so I went to the club)

Put on a fresh white suit and the Mini coupe sittin' on dubs (sittin' on dubs)

I'm just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love (show me some love)

If you know what I mean, uh-huh

Everybody jockin' me as soon as I stepped in the spot (I stepped in the spot)

Two hundred bitches in the buildin', ain't none of them hot (ain't none of them hot)

Except for this pretty young thang that was workin' all the way at the top (all the way at the top)

Shawty, what is your name?

Ooh, she made us drinks to drink

We drunk 'em, got drunk

And then I think she thinks I'm cool

She gave me a wink, I winked back

And then I think that we hit it off something proper like

I like the bartender (ooh, if you're lookin' for me)

I'm at the bar with her (oh-oh-oh, okay)

I like the bartender (yeah, if you're lookin' for me)

I'm at the bar with her (oh-oh-oh, okay)

Got a brand new girl, so I'm feeling all good inside (all good inside)

Feel like I put some brand new 24's on a brand new ride (on a brand new ride)

Triple shot of Patron on the rocks with little bit of lime (with a little bit of lime)

I'm just keeping it real (uh-huh)

Baby still working at the club, so I'm gettin' in free (so I'm gettin' in free)

Wednesday night, I'm on the list, T-Pain plus three (T-Pain plus three)

Every time I hit the spot, baby girl takin' care of me (takin' care of me)

How do you think I feel?

Ooh, she made us drinks to drink

We drunk 'em, got drunk

And now I know she thinks I'm cool

She gave me a wink, I winked back

And then I think that we gon' have fun at my spot tonight

I like the bartender (ooh, if you're lookin' for me)

I'm at the bar with her (oh-oh-oh, okay)

I like the bartender (yeah, if you're lookin' for me)

I'm at the bar with her (oh-oh-oh, okay)

Shorty, I'm sure you heard that I rarely ever come out (never come out)

Unless I'm in the M6 doing tricks, freeway burnt out (freeway burnt out)

Got a passenger side that's empty, wanting it to be your spot (be your spot)

Put you on my billboard, we can act like the charts, I can end up on top (end up on top)

Don't smoke, don't drink, that's why I don't be by the bar, baby (baby)

Just lookin' at you from a distance looking like a goddamn star, baby (baby)

So, my girl don't see me, T-Pain, can I get those keys to the car? (Those keys to the car)

'Bout to go and bang bang boogie with my cutie, and I'll see you tomor' (see you tomor')