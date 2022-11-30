Lirik Lagu Your Love - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Your Love - The Outfield
Josie's on a vacation far away
Come around and talk it over
So many things that I want to say
You know I like my girls a little bit older
I just want to use your love tonight
I don't want to lose your love tonight
I ain't got many friends left to talk to
Nowhere to run when I'm in trouble
You know I'd do anything for you
Stay the night but keep it undercover
I just want to use your love tonight (whoa)
I don't want to lose your love tonight
Try to stop my hands from shaking
But something in my mind's not making sense
It's been a while since we were all alone
I can't hide the way I'm feeling
As you're leaving, please would you close the door?
And don't forget what I told you
Just 'cause you're right that don't mean I'm wrong
Another shoulder to cry upon
I just want to use your love tonight (yeah)
I don't want to lose your love tonight (yeah)
I just want to use your love tonight
I don't want to lose your love tonight
I just want to use your love tonight
I don't want to lose your love tonight
(Use your love, lose your love) your
(Use your love) love
Oh, I don't want to lose (lose your, tonight)
I don't wanna, no, I don't wanna
I don't wanna lose (use your, tonight)
Your love, your (lose your, tonight)
Your love (use your, tonight)
Your love (lose your, tonight)
I don't want to lose your love tonight
Love (use your, tonight)
(Lose your, tonight) I don't want to lose your love tonight
