Lirik Lagu Your Love - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 November 2022, 23:21 WIB
Grup band The Outfield.
Grup band The Outfield. /Tangkapan layar Spotify

Your Love - The Outfield

Josie's on a vacation far away
Come around and talk it over
So many things that I want to say
You know I like my girls a little bit older

I just want to use your love tonight
I don't want to lose your love tonight

I ain't got many friends left to talk to
Nowhere to run when I'm in trouble
You know I'd do anything for you
Stay the night but keep it undercover

I just want to use your love tonight (whoa)
I don't want to lose your love tonight

Try to stop my hands from shaking
But something in my mind's not making sense
It's been a while since we were all alone
I can't hide the way I'm feeling

As you're leaving, please would you close the door?
And don't forget what I told you
Just 'cause you're right that don't mean I'm wrong
Another shoulder to cry upon

I just want to use your love tonight (yeah)
I don't want to lose your love tonight (yeah)
I just want to use your love tonight
I don't want to lose your love tonight
I just want to use your love tonight
I don't want to lose your love tonight

(Use your love, lose your love) your
(Use your love) love
Oh, I don't want to lose (lose your, tonight)
I don't wanna, no, I don't wanna
I don't wanna lose (use your, tonight)
Your love, your (lose your, tonight)
Your love (use your, tonight)
Your love (lose your, tonight)
I don't want to lose your love tonight
Love (use your, tonight)
(Lose your, tonight) I don't want to lose your love tonight

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

