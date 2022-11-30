Lirik Lagu Your Love - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Your Love - The Outfield

Josie's on a vacation far away

Come around and talk it over

So many things that I want to say

You know I like my girls a little bit older

I just want to use your love tonight

I don't want to lose your love tonight

I ain't got many friends left to talk to

Nowhere to run when I'm in trouble

You know I'd do anything for you

Stay the night but keep it undercover

I just want to use your love tonight (whoa)

I don't want to lose your love tonight

Try to stop my hands from shaking

But something in my mind's not making sense

It's been a while since we were all alone

I can't hide the way I'm feeling

As you're leaving, please would you close the door?

And don't forget what I told you

Just 'cause you're right that don't mean I'm wrong

Another shoulder to cry upon

I just want to use your love tonight (yeah)

I don't want to lose your love tonight (yeah)

I just want to use your love tonight

I don't want to lose your love tonight

I just want to use your love tonight

I don't want to lose your love tonight

(Use your love, lose your love) your

(Use your love) love

Oh, I don't want to lose (lose your, tonight)

I don't wanna, no, I don't wanna

I don't wanna lose (use your, tonight)

Your love, your (lose your, tonight)

Your love (use your, tonight)

Your love (lose your, tonight)

I don't want to lose your love tonight

Love (use your, tonight)

(Lose your, tonight) I don't want to lose your love tonight