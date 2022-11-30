Lirik Lagu Bangin on My Heart - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bangin on My Heart - The Outfield
I don't tell the truth
I bet that's not a real surprise
I said I'd be forgetting about you
But now I know I'm wasting my time
You won't set me free
I guess I'll never get away
I can't beat that feeling inside you
You're bangin' on my heart again
B-B-B-Bangin'
Bangin' on my heart
B-B-B-Bangin'
Just another girl
Is all I thought you were and then
You went and proved me wrong
Now I'm in trouble
You're bangin' on my heart again
Numbers all I took
Figures still inside my head
And now I'm not sure that it's all over
I thought you were gone
You're back in my heart again
Heart again
Back in my heart again
Heart again
You've known all along
I jump whenever
You're banin' on my heart again
Ooh I've been into you
More times than you've been into me
But this scar's gonna last forever
I know this feeling's something you'll never see
I know this feeling's something you'll never see
Bangin' on my heart again
Bangin' on my heart again
B-B-B-Bangin'
Bangin' on my heart
B-B-B-Bangin'
Bangin' on my hear
Artis: The Outfield
Dirilis: 1987
Album: Bangin
Genre: Pop rock, New wave, Alternative/Indie
Penulis lagu: John Spinks
Bangin on My Heart adalah lagu milik The Outfield. Mereka diketahui telah merekam dan merilis sepuluh album studio, tujuh album kompilasi, dan dua album live.
Album debut, Play Deep dirilis pada 12 November 1985, dan merupakan rekaman paling sukses sepanjang karier mereka.
