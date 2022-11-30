Lirik Lagu Bangin on My Heart - The Outfield dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bangin on My Heart - The Outfield

I don't tell the truth

I bet that's not a real surprise

I said I'd be forgetting about you

But now I know I'm wasting my time

You won't set me free

I guess I'll never get away

I can't beat that feeling inside you

You're bangin' on my heart again

B-B-B-Bangin'

Bangin' on my heart

B-B-B-Bangin'

Just another girl

Is all I thought you were and then

You went and proved me wrong

Now I'm in trouble

You're bangin' on my heart again

Numbers all I took

Figures still inside my head

And now I'm not sure that it's all over

I thought you were gone

You're back in my heart again

Heart again

Back in my heart again

Heart again

You've known all along

I jump whenever

You're banin' on my heart again

Ooh I've been into you

More times than you've been into me

But this scar's gonna last forever

I know this feeling's something you'll never see

I know this feeling's something you'll never see

Bangin' on my heart again

Bangin' on my heart again

B-B-B-Bangin'

Bangin' on my heart

B-B-B-Bangin'

Bangin' on my hear

Artis: The Outfield

Dirilis: 1987

Album: Bangin

Genre: Pop rock, New wave, Alternative/Indie

Penulis lagu: John Spinks

Bangin on My Heart adalah lagu milik The Outfield. Mereka diketahui telah merekam dan merilis sepuluh album studio, tujuh album kompilasi, dan dua album live.

Album debut, Play Deep dirilis pada 12 November 1985, dan merupakan rekaman paling sukses sepanjang karier mereka.