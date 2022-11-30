Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hericane - LANY

I don't know when this tornado hit

You're from the east coast, so let's both call it

A hericane

A hericane

Pacin' through the, the back of my mind

Maybe you've been a storm all this time

A hericane

A hericane

Stop all this sin

Be born again

If you want to, if you want to

'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess

You blame it on disobedience

But I think it's time, time you realized

You're the one in the wrong

Oklahoma, this time of year

California, it's different out here

No hericane

No hericane

I'm not runnin' from all my pain

But it can't go, go without sayin'

No hericane

No hericane

Stop all this sin

Start over again

If you want to, if you want to

'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess

You blame it on disobedience

But I think it's time, time you realized

You're the one in the wrong

Caught in the midst of your insecure winds

Breakin' us down and wearin' us thin

But I love you still, I always will

But you're the one in the wrong

I know your heart hurts the most at 3 a.m

I know he left before you could even know him

I've done my best to carry all this weight

I love you still, I always will, but this needs to change

'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess

You blame it on disobedience

But I think it's time, time you realized

You're the one in the wrong

Caught in the midst of your insecure winds

Breakin' us down and wearin' us thin

But I love you still, I always will

But you're the one in the wrong

I love you still, I always will

You're the one in the wrong

I love you still, I always will

Even though you are wrong

Credit

Album: LANY

Dirilis: 2017

Artis: LANY

Genre: Alternatif/Indie

Penulis lagu: Paul Klein, Les Priest, Jake Clifford Goss

Fakta di Baliknya

Hericane adalah lagu ballad yang dipopulerkan LANY. Lagu tersebut merupakan bagian dari album debut eponim, LANY yang dirilis pada 2017.

Lagu ini sebenarnya bukan mengisahkan tentang badai bencana alam, melainkan tentang seorang gadis yang diibaratkan sebagai tornado.

Gadis itu menyebabkan kerusakan dan kehancuran dalam hubungan yang sedang mereka jalin. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***