Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hericane - LANY
I don't know when this tornado hit
You're from the east coast, so let's both call it
A hericane
A hericane
Pacin' through the, the back of my mind
Maybe you've been a storm all this time
A hericane
A hericane
Stop all this sin
Be born again
If you want to, if you want to
'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess
You blame it on disobedience
But I think it's time, time you realized
You're the one in the wrong
Oklahoma, this time of year
California, it's different out here
No hericane
No hericane
I'm not runnin' from all my pain
But it can't go, go without sayin'
No hericane
No hericane
Stop all this sin
Start over again
If you want to, if you want to
'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess
You blame it on disobedience
But I think it's time, time you realized
You're the one in the wrong
Caught in the midst of your insecure winds
Breakin' us down and wearin' us thin
But I love you still, I always will
But you're the one in the wrong
I know your heart hurts the most at 3 a.m
I know he left before you could even know him
I've done my best to carry all this weight
I love you still, I always will, but this needs to change
'Cause our home's a wreck, look at this mess
You blame it on disobedience
But I think it's time, time you realized
You're the one in the wrong
Caught in the midst of your insecure winds
Breakin' us down and wearin' us thin
But I love you still, I always will
But you're the one in the wrong
I love you still, I always will
You're the one in the wrong
I love you still, I always will
Even though you are wrong
Credit
Album: LANY
Dirilis: 2017
Artis: LANY
Genre: Alternatif/Indie
Penulis lagu: Paul Klein, Les Priest, Jake Clifford Goss
Fakta di Baliknya
Hericane adalah lagu ballad yang dipopulerkan LANY. Lagu tersebut merupakan bagian dari album debut eponim, LANY yang dirilis pada 2017.
Lagu ini sebenarnya bukan mengisahkan tentang badai bencana alam, melainkan tentang seorang gadis yang diibaratkan sebagai tornado.
Gadis itu menyebabkan kerusakan dan kehancuran dalam hubungan yang sedang mereka jalin. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
