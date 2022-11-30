Lirik Lagu Sincerely – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sincerely – Nessa Barrett

Guess I'm still not in the grave

Pretty far from the cage you left me

Like I said, I'm not afraid

But for a minute, I was lost and empty

And I admit that I was scared as hell

Of the things that I might do to myself

But now I'm happy

Yeah, I'm happy, I'm happy now

But seriously, yo

I'm happy that you're, you're finally happy

You just have to, you know, follow your heart

And be with the people who feel right to your soul

You know, 'cause all the people who say stuff, they don't matter

You know that, they don't know the real you

They don't know what's really going on

Artis: Nessa Barrett

Album: pretty poison

Dirilis: 2021

Genre: Pop

Penulis lagu: Nessa Barrett

Sincerely adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan Nessa Barret, seleb TikTok yang kini menjadi penyanyi.

Nessa Barret sebelumnya adalah konten kreator yang aktif membuat konten di TikTok sejak 2019. Konten-kontennya berupa lipsync lagu pop dan rap.

Kemudian, dia mulai membuat konten dialog bernuansa komedi yang memancing perhatian para warganet.

Dengan kreativitas dan kontennya yang menghibur, akunnya pun mulai diikuti banyak orang.

Hal serupa turut berimbas pada akun Twitter, Instagram, hingga YouTube miliknya.