Lirik Lagu Sincerely – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 30 November 2022, 23:01 WIB
Penyanyi Nessa Barrett.
Penyanyi Nessa Barrett. /YouTube/Nessa Barret

Sincerely – Nessa Barrett

Guess I'm still not in the grave
Pretty far from the cage you left me
Like I said, I'm not afraid
But for a minute, I was lost and empty
And I admit that I was scared as hell
Of the things that I might do to myself
But now I'm happy
Yeah, I'm happy, I'm happy now

But seriously, yo
I'm happy that you're, you're finally happy
You just have to, you know, follow your heart
And be with the people who feel right to your soul
You know, 'cause all the people who say stuff, they don't matter
You know that, they don't know the real you
They don't know what's really going on

Artis: Nessa Barrett
Album: pretty poison
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Nessa Barrett

Sincerely adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan Nessa Barret, seleb TikTok yang kini menjadi penyanyi.

Nessa Barret sebelumnya adalah konten kreator yang aktif membuat konten di TikTok sejak 2019. Konten-kontennya berupa lipsync lagu pop dan rap.

Kemudian, dia mulai membuat konten dialog bernuansa komedi yang memancing perhatian para warganet.

Dengan kreativitas dan kontennya yang menghibur, akunnya pun mulai diikuti banyak orang.

Hal serupa turut berimbas pada akun Twitter, Instagram, hingga YouTube miliknya.

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Think About Us - Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:39 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hericane - LANY dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ketidakrelaanku - Last Child dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 23:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu CEPMEK Cepat Mencintai Kamu - Alif Cepmek dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 20:17 WIB
Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Earth – Sleeping at Last dan Fakta di Baliknya

30 November 2022, 00:51 WIB
Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

Profil Antonio Vivaldi, Naik Turun Karier Komposer Asal Italia yang Meninggal dalam Kemiskinan

29 November 2022, 16:11 WIB
Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

Ultah ke 39, Slank Undang Ganjar Pranowo di Konser Smile Indonesia

29 November 2022, 10:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Dazed and Confused - Jake Miller dan Fakta di Baliknya

29 November 2022, 02:09 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Kejar - Mariani Oelong dan Fakta di Baliknya

28 November 2022, 22:01 WIB
Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

Soundrenaline 2022, Rock Siang Bolong, dan Wajah Panggung Musik Live Usai Insiden Kerumunan

28 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Prediksi Skor Ekuador vs Senegal di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
2

Daftar 5 UMK Terendah di Jawa Barat, Ada Pangandaran hingga Tasikmalaya
3

Prediksi Skor Australia vs Denmark di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Head to Head hingga Prakiraan Susunan Pemain
4

Dulu Harmonis, Bupati Purwakarta Ambu Anne Kini Bongkar Borok Dedi Mulyadi
5

Prediksi Skor Iran vs Amerika Serikat Piala Dunia Qatar 2022: Statistik Tim, Head to Head, dan Susunan Pemain
6

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Nonton Piala Dunia 2022 Gratis
7

Link Live Streaming Brasil vs Swiss, Siaran Langsung Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
8

Raffi Ahmad Ramai Dikecam karena Akui Jadi EO Relawan Jokowi di GBK
9

Viral Instafest Spotify di Medsos, Intip Link, Cara Buat, dan Bagikan Poster ala Konser di IG Story
10

Aksi Injak Jersey Viral di Media Sosial, Lionel Messi Diburu oleh Raja Tinju Dunia

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Desk Jabar

Asia Plaza,  Mall Terbesar dan Terlengkap di Tasikmalaya: Ada Bioskop, Hotel dan Wahana Bermain

Asia Plaza,  Mall Terbesar dan Terlengkap di Tasikmalaya: Ada Bioskop, Hotel dan Wahana Bermain

1 Desember 2022, 00:04 WIB

Isu Bogor

Live Score Hasil Akhir Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022: Tunisia vs Prancis 1-0

Live Score Hasil Akhir Pertandingan Piala Dunia 2022: Tunisia vs Prancis 1-0

1 Desember 2022, 00:02 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Faktor dalam yang Memengaruhi Perkecambahan Biji, Adalah? Ini Jawabannya

Faktor dalam yang Memengaruhi Perkecambahan Biji, Adalah? Ini Jawabannya

1 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

TERKINI GRATIS Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Polandia: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

TERKINI GRATIS Link Live Streaming Argentina vs Polandia: Anda juga Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

1 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 16 April 2007 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

1 Desember 2022, 00:00 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 Februari 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

Primbon Jawa Kelahiran 12 Februari 2004 Menurut Hitungan Wuku dan Weton

30 November 2022, 23:59 WIB

Haloyouth

Lirik Lagu Hukum Rimba, Karya Mike Marjinal yang Gambarkan Penegakkan Hukum di Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Hukum Rimba, Karya Mike Marjinal yang Gambarkan Penegakkan Hukum di Indonesia

30 November 2022, 23:56 WIB

Portal Sulut

Inilah 5 Weton Punya Khodam Ular, Selain Punya Sifat Baik Tetapi Juga Meyebalkan!

Inilah 5 Weton Punya Khodam Ular, Selain Punya Sifat Baik Tetapi Juga Meyebalkan!

30 November 2022, 23:55 WIB

Portal Sulut

SANGAR! Primbon Jawa Sebut 5 Weton Ini Emosinya Bisa Jadi Badai Kalau Sedang Marah

SANGAR! Primbon Jawa Sebut 5 Weton Ini Emosinya Bisa Jadi Badai Kalau Sedang Marah

30 November 2022, 23:54 WIB

Portal Sulut

Kecerdasan, Kreativitas, dan Keberuntungan, Antarkan Hidup 6 Shio Ini Selalu Bergelimang Harta

Kecerdasan, Kreativitas, dan Keberuntungan, Antarkan Hidup 6 Shio Ini Selalu Bergelimang Harta

30 November 2022, 23:53 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Lusa Leo Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Ramalan Zodiak Lusa Leo Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

30 November 2022, 23:52 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Pada Proses Perkecambahan, Terjadi Pertumbuhan dan Perkembangan Bagian Tumbuhan, Yaitu? Ini Jawabannya

Pada Proses Perkecambahan, Terjadi Pertumbuhan dan Perkembangan Bagian Tumbuhan, Yaitu? Ini Jawabannya

30 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Polandia vs Argentina Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 1 Desember 2022 Siaran Langsung TV SCTV

Link Live Streaming Polandia vs Argentina Piala Dunia 2022 Malam Ini 1 Desember 2022 Siaran Langsung TV SCTV

30 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Cilacap Update

Jam Tayang Streaming Film 2045 Apa Ada Cinta, Ada 3 Daftar Link Nonton Resmi, Cek Apa Saja?

Jam Tayang Streaming Film 2045 Apa Ada Cinta, Ada 3 Daftar Link Nonton Resmi, Cek Apa Saja?

30 November 2022, 23:50 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Hingga Family 100

Jadwal TV MNCTV Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Akan Tayang Upin & Ipin, Blockbuster, Hingga Family 100

30 November 2022, 23:48 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Link Download Apex Legends Mobile untuk Android dan IOS Spesifikasi Berikut

Link Download Apex Legends Mobile untuk Android dan IOS Spesifikasi Berikut

30 November 2022, 23:46 WIB

Yogyaline

ZODIAK LUSA GEMINI JUMAT 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

ZODIAK LUSA GEMINI JUMAT 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

30 November 2022, 23:46 WIB

Portal Sulut

Pedas Tapi Bikin Sehat! 5 Manfaat cabai Hijau Untuk Kesehatan

Pedas Tapi Bikin Sehat! 5 Manfaat cabai Hijau Untuk Kesehatan

30 November 2022, 23:45 WIB

Selebritalk

Setelah Beberapa Drakor Absen karena Piala Dunia FIFA 2022, Malam Tadi 4 Drama Korea Kembali Bersaing

Setelah Beberapa Drakor Absen karena Piala Dunia FIFA 2022, Malam Tadi 4 Drama Korea Kembali Bersaing

30 November 2022, 23:45 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

Jadwal TV Trans 7 Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Ragam Indonesia, OVJ, Bocah Petualang, Hingga Lapor Pak!

30 November 2022, 23:44 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini 1 Desember 2022: Ada Judwaa 2 (Mega Bollywood), Ekspedisi Merah, Bintang Samudera

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini 1 Desember 2022: Ada Judwaa 2 (Mega Bollywood), Ekspedisi Merah, Bintang Samudera

30 November 2022, 23:43 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Link Nonton Anime Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie 2022, Subtitle Indonesia Full HD 105 Menit Gratis Klik Disini

Link Nonton Anime Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie 2022, Subtitle Indonesia Full HD 105 Menit Gratis Klik Disini

30 November 2022, 23:43 WIB

Zona Banten

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Yehh Jadu, Suami Pengganti

Jadwal TV ANTV Hari Ini Jumat, 1 Desember 2022 Akan Tayang Rumah Idaman, Gopi, Yehh Jadu, Suami Pengganti

30 November 2022, 23:41 WIB

Iko Bengkulu

Inilah Tugas Panitia Pemilihan Kecamatan Dalam Pemilu

Inilah Tugas Panitia Pemilihan Kecamatan Dalam Pemilu

30 November 2022, 23:40 WIB

Yogyaline

Ramalan Zodiak Lusa Aries Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

Ramalan Zodiak Lusa Aries Jumat 2 Desember 2022, Cinta, Keuangan, Karier

30 November 2022, 23:40 WIB
x