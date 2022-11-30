Lirik Lagu Sincerely – Nessa Barrett dan Fakta di Baliknya

Sincerely – Nessa Barrett
Guess I'm still not in the grave
Pretty far from the cage you left me
Like I said, I'm not afraid
But for a minute, I was lost and empty
And I admit that I was scared as hell
Of the things that I might do to myself
But now I'm happy
Yeah, I'm happy, I'm happy now
But seriously, yo
I'm happy that you're, you're finally happy
You just have to, you know, follow your heart
And be with the people who feel right to your soul
You know, 'cause all the people who say stuff, they don't matter
You know that, they don't know the real you
They don't know what's really going on
Artis: Nessa Barrett
Album: pretty poison
Dirilis: 2021
Genre: Pop
Penulis lagu: Nessa Barrett
Sincerely adalah lagu yang dipopulerkan Nessa Barret, seleb TikTok yang kini menjadi penyanyi.
Nessa Barret sebelumnya adalah konten kreator yang aktif membuat konten di TikTok sejak 2019. Konten-kontennya berupa lipsync lagu pop dan rap.
Kemudian, dia mulai membuat konten dialog bernuansa komedi yang memancing perhatian para warganet.
Dengan kreativitas dan kontennya yang menghibur, akunnya pun mulai diikuti banyak orang.
Hal serupa turut berimbas pada akun Twitter, Instagram, hingga YouTube miliknya.
