Lirik Lagu Only Love Can Hurt Like This - Kiesa Keller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Only Love Can Hurt Like This - Kiesa Keller

I tell myself you don't mean a thing.

And what we got, got no hold on me

But when you're not there, I just crumble

I tell myself I don't care that much

But I feel like I'd die till I feel your touch

And only love, only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

It must have been a deadly kiss

Only love can hurt like this

Say I wouldn't care if you walked away

But everytime you're there, I'm begging you to stay

When you come close, I just tremble

And everytime, everytime you go

It's like a knife that cuts right through my soul

And only love, only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

It must have been a deadly kiss

Only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

Your kisses burning to my skin

Only love can hurt like this

But it's the sweetest pain

Burning hot through my veins

Love is torture, makes me more sure

Only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

It must have been the deadly kiss

Only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

Your kisses burning to my skin

Only love can hurt like this

Save me, save me, yeah

Only love, only love

Only love can hurt like this

Only love can hurt like this

And it must have been the deadly kiss