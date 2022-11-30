Lirik Lagu Only Love Can Hurt Like This - Kiesa Keller dan Fakta di Baliknya

Only Love Can Hurt Like This - Kiesa Keller
I tell myself you don't mean a thing.
And what we got, got no hold on me
But when you're not there, I just crumble
I tell myself I don't care that much
But I feel like I'd die till I feel your touch
And only love, only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
It must have been a deadly kiss
Only love can hurt like this
Say I wouldn't care if you walked away
But everytime you're there, I'm begging you to stay
When you come close, I just tremble
And everytime, everytime you go
It's like a knife that cuts right through my soul
And only love, only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
It must have been a deadly kiss
Only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
Your kisses burning to my skin
Only love can hurt like this
But it's the sweetest pain
Burning hot through my veins
Love is torture, makes me more sure
Only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
It must have been the deadly kiss
Only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
Your kisses burning to my skin
Only love can hurt like this
Save me, save me, yeah
Only love, only love
Only love can hurt like this
Only love can hurt like this
And it must have been the deadly kiss
