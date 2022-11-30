Lirik Lagu Bad Liar – Selena Gomez dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

I was walking down the street the other day

Tryna distract myself

But then I see your face

Oh wait, that's someone else

Oh oh, tryna play it coy

Tryna make it disappear

But just like the battle of Troy

There's nothing subtle here, oh oh

In my room there's a king size space

Bigger than it used to be

If you want you can rent that place

Call me an amenity, oh oh

Even if it's in my dreams, oh

Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind

Oooooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you

No, no, no, no, not to think about you

No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you

No, no, no, no, not to give in to you

With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar

I see how your attention builds

It's like looking in a mirror

Your touch like a happy pill

But still all we do is fear, oh oh

What could possibly happen next?

Can we focus on the love?

Paint my kiss across your chest

If you're the art, I'll be the brush

Ooh you're taking up a fraction of my mind

Oh ooh every time I watch you serpentine

Oh I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to think about you (not to think about you)

No, no, no, no, not to think about you (not to think about you)

No, no, no, no, I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Oh tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin', I'm tryin'

Not to give in to you (give it to you)

No, no, no, no, not to give in to you (give it to you)

With my feelings on fire

Guess I'm a bad liar