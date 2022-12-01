Lirik Lagu Get Ugly - Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Girl, ladies, let your hurr down
Let your hurr down
We's about to get down
Oh my, oh my, oh my god
This girl straight and this girl not
Tipsy off that peach Ciroc
Like la la la
Ching-a-lang-lang, ching-a-ling-a-lang-lang
Jeans so tight I could see loose change
Do your thang, thang, girl
Do that thang like la la la
Tell them pretty faced girls tryna grabs each other
And them undercover freaks who ain't nun' but trouble
Baby, I'mma tell you some' only 'cause I love ya
People all around the world sexy motherfuckers
Get ugly
Yeah, get ugly, baby
Get ugly
You're too sexy to me
Sexy to me
You're too sexy to me
Sexy to me
So sexy
Damn, that's ugly
Bruh, I can't, I can't even lie
I'm about to be that guy
Someone else gon' have to try me
La la la
Bang-a-rang-rang, bang-a-ring-a-rang-rang
Bass in the trunk, vibrate that thang
Do your thang, thang, girl
Do that thang like la la la
Tell them pretty faced girls tryna grabs each other
And them undercover freaks who ain't nun' but trouble
Baby, I'mma tell you some' only 'cause I love ya
People all around the world sexy motherfuckers
Get ugly
Get ugly, baby, woo hoo
And everybody say la la la
Get ugly
You're too sexy to me
Sexy to me
You're too sexy to me
Sexy to me
So sexy
Damn, that's ugly
Ay, Ricky
This beat give me that ugly face, man
Everybody lose control
Let's get ugly, dysfunctional
Everybody lose control
Let's get ugly, dysfunctional
Tell them pretty faced girls tryna grabs each other
And them undercover freaks who ain't nun' but trouble
Baby, I'mma tell you some' only 'cause I love ya
People all around the world sexy motherfuckers
