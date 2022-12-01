Lirik Lagu Get Ugly - Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Get Ugly - Jason Derulo

Girl, ladies, let your hurr down

Let your hurr down

We's about to get down

Oh my, oh my, oh my god

This girl straight and this girl not

Tipsy off that peach Ciroc

Like la la la

Ching-a-lang-lang, ching-a-ling-a-lang-lang

Jeans so tight I could see loose change

Do your thang, thang, girl

Do that thang like la la la

Tell them pretty faced girls tryna grabs each other

And them undercover freaks who ain't nun' but trouble

Baby, I'mma tell you some' only 'cause I love ya

People all around the world sexy motherfuckers

Get ugly

Yeah, get ugly, baby

Get ugly

You're too sexy to me

Sexy to me

You're too sexy to me

Sexy to me

So sexy

Damn, that's ugly

Bruh, I can't, I can't even lie

I'm about to be that guy

Someone else gon' have to try me

La la la

Bang-a-rang-rang, bang-a-ring-a-rang-rang

Bass in the trunk, vibrate that thang

Do your thang, thang, girl

Do that thang like la la la

Tell them pretty faced girls tryna grabs each other

And them undercover freaks who ain't nun' but trouble

Baby, I'mma tell you some' only 'cause I love ya

People all around the world sexy motherfuckers

Get ugly

Get ugly, baby, woo hoo

And everybody say la la la

Get ugly

You're too sexy to me

Sexy to me

You're too sexy to me

Sexy to me

So sexy

Damn, that's ugly

Ay, Ricky

This beat give me that ugly face, man

Everybody lose control

Let's get ugly, dysfunctional

Everybody lose control

Let's get ugly, dysfunctional

Tell them pretty faced girls tryna grabs each other

And them undercover freaks who ain't nun' but trouble

Baby, I'mma tell you some' only 'cause I love ya

People all around the world sexy motherfuckers