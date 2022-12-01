Lirik Lagu Lifestyle - Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lifestyle - Jason Derulo

Uh, Jason Derulo

Oh yeah

(Go)

You shining bright just like Rihanna-na (shine)

Always be fucking up some comma-mas (fuck it up)

Oh girl, we notice, your body the coldest

Everybody fall in love, fall in love

I'm a rollin' stone, baby, come on

Tell me what you like every night

Girl, I know, you got your own

But you could be mine

You 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle)

Everybody knows

Diamonds ain't got nothin' on you, ooh, ooh

We 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle)

Dollar, dollar bills

Baby, would you stay if I'm broke?

You 'bout that

Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la

You need that

Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la

You want that

Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la

You 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle)

Can't get your lipstick off my colla-lar

You do that thing that keep me calling you (yeah, yeah)

She won't cry if I don't stay tonight

But I can't say goodbye

'Cause I'm a rollin' stone, baby, come on

Tell me what you like every night

Girl, I know, you got your own

But you could be mine

You 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle)

Everybody knows

Diamonds ain't got nothin' on you, ooh, ooh

We 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle)

Dollar, dollar bills

Baby, would you stay if I'm broke?

You 'bout that

Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la (dollar)

You need that

Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la (oh-oh, ooh)

You want that

Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la

You 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle)