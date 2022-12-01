Lirik Lagu Lifestyle - Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lifestyle - Jason Derulo
Uh, Jason Derulo
Oh yeah
(Go)
You shining bright just like Rihanna-na (shine)
Always be fucking up some comma-mas (fuck it up)
Oh girl, we notice, your body the coldest
Everybody fall in love, fall in love
I'm a rollin' stone, baby, come on
Tell me what you like every night
Girl, I know, you got your own
But you could be mine
You 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle)
Everybody knows
Diamonds ain't got nothin' on you, ooh, ooh
We 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle)
Dollar, dollar bills
Baby, would you stay if I'm broke?
You 'bout that
Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la
You need that
Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la
You want that
Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la
You 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle)
Can't get your lipstick off my colla-lar
You do that thing that keep me calling you (yeah, yeah)
She won't cry if I don't stay tonight
But I can't say goodbye
'Cause I'm a rollin' stone, baby, come on
Tell me what you like every night
Girl, I know, you got your own
But you could be mine
You 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle)
Everybody knows
Diamonds ain't got nothin' on you, ooh, ooh
We 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle)
Dollar, dollar bills
Baby, would you stay if I'm broke?
You 'bout that
Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la (dollar)
You need that
Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la (oh-oh, ooh)
You want that
Dollar la-la, ooh, dollar la-la
You 'bout that lifestyle (lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle)
