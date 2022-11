Lirik Lagu Take You Dancing - Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Take You Dancing - Jason Derulo

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Jason Derulo)

Pull up, skrrt-skrrt on your body

Performin' just like my 'Rari

You're too fine, need a ticket

I bet you taste expensive

Pouring up, up, up by the liter

If you keepin' up you's a keeper

Tequila and vodka

Girl, you might be a problem

Run away, run away, run away, run away

I know that I should

But my heart wanna stay, wanna stay, wanna stay, wanna stay now

You can see it in my eyes that I wanna take you down right now if I could

So I hope you know what I mean when I say

Let me take you dancing

Two-step to the bedroom

We don't need no dance floor

Let me see your best move

Anything could happen

Ever since I met you

No need to imagine

Baby, all I'm asking

Is let me take you dancing

Like da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Pull up, skrrt-skrrt on your body

It's just us two in this party

That Louis, that Prada looks so much better off ya

Turn me up, up, up, be my waitress

Know we not in love so let's make it

Tequila and vodka

Girl, you might be a problem

Run away, run away, run away, run away

I know that I should (know that I should)

But my heart wanna stay, wanna stay, wanna stay, wanna stay now

You can see it in my eyes that I wanna take you down right now if I could

So I hope you know what I mean when I say

Let me take you dancing

Two-step to the bedroom

We don't need no dance floor

Let me see your best move

Anything could happen

Ever since I met you

No need to imagine

Baby, all I'm asking

Is let me take you dancing