Lirik Lagu Talk Dirty - Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Talk Dirty - Jason Derulo

Haha, get jazzy on 'em

I'm that flight that you get on, international

First class seat on my lap, girl, riding comfortable, ha (oh yeah)

'Cause I know what da girl dem need, New York to Haiti

I got lipstick stamps on my passport, you make it hard to leave

Been around the world, don't speak the language (uh-huh)

But your booty don't need explaining (uh-huh)

All I really need to understand is (uh-huh)

When you, you talk dirty to me

You talk dirty to me (what?)

Talk dirty to me

You talk dirty to me (what?)

Get jazzy on 'em

You know the words to my songs, no habla inglés (oh)

Our conversations ain't long

But you know what it is

I know what the girl dem want, London to Taiwan

I got lipstick stamps on my passport, I think I need a new one

Been around the world, don't speak the language (uh-huh)

But your booty don't need explaining (uh-huh)

All I really need to understand is (uh-huh)

When you, you talk dirty to me

You talk dirty to me (what?)

Talk dirty to me

You talk dirty to me (what?)

Met a friend in Rio

(Dos) She was all on me, oh

(Tres) We could ménage à three, oh

(Cuatro) Oh, yeah (2 Chainz)

Dos Cadenas, close to genius

Sold out arenas, you can suck my penis

Gilbert Arenas, guns on deck (deck)

Chest to chest, tongue on neck (neck)

International oral sex

Every picture I take, I pose a threat

Boat or jet, what do you expect?

Her pussy so good I bought her a pet

Anyway, every day I'm tryna get to it

Got her saved in my phone under "Big Booty"

Anyway, every day I'm tryna get to it

Got her saved in my phone under "Big Booty"

Been around the world, don't speak the language (uh-huh)

But your booty don't need explaining (uh-huh)

All I really need to understand is (uh-huh)

When you, you talk dirty to me (you do)

You talk dirty to me (yeah, yeah)

Talk dirty to me (talk to me)

Talk dirty to me (oh yeah)

Oh, get jazzy on 'em

