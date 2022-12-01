Lirik Lagu Wiggle - Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wiggle - Jason Derülo
A yo Jason
(Oh, yeah)
Say somethin' to her
Holla at her
Haha, I got one question
Haha, how do you fit all that in them jeans? Haha
You know what to do with that big fat butt
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle
Just a little bit (swing)
Patty cake, patty cake with no hands
Got me in this club, making wedding plans
If I take pictures while you do your dance
I could make you famous on Instagram
Hot damn it (woo)
Your booty like two planets (woo)
Go ahead, and go ham sandwich (woo)
Whoa, I can't stand it
'Cause you know what to do with that big fat butt
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle
Just a little bit (swing)
Cadillac, Cadillac, pop that trunk
Let's take a shot, alley oop that donk
Tired of working that nine-to-five
Oh, baby let me come and change your life
Hot damn it (woo)
Your booty like two planets (woo)
Go ahead, and go ham sandwich (woo)
Whoa, I can't stand it
'Cause you know what to do with that big fat butt
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (wiggle, wiggle, wiggle)
Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (shake it, shake it girl)
Just a little bit (little bit, little bit, little bit)
Shake what your mama gave you, misbehave you
I just wanna strip you, dip you, flip you, bubble bathe you
What they do, taste my raindrops, k boo?
Now what you're willing, what you wanting, what you may do
Completely separated 'til I deeply penetrate it
Then I take it out and wipe it off
Eat it, ate it, love it, hate it
Overstated, underrated, everywhere I been
Can you wiggle, wiggle for the D-O-double G again?
