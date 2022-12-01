Lirik Lagu Wiggle - Jason Derulo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wiggle - Jason Derülo

A yo Jason

(Oh, yeah)

Say somethin' to her

Holla at her

Haha, I got one question

Haha, how do you fit all that in them jeans? Haha

You know what to do with that big fat butt

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle

Just a little bit (swing)

Patty cake, patty cake with no hands

Got me in this club, making wedding plans

If I take pictures while you do your dance

I could make you famous on Instagram

Hot damn it (woo)

Your booty like two planets (woo)

Go ahead, and go ham sandwich (woo)

Whoa, I can't stand it

'Cause you know what to do with that big fat butt

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle

Just a little bit (swing)

Cadillac, Cadillac, pop that trunk

Let's take a shot, alley oop that donk

Tired of working that nine-to-five

Oh, baby let me come and change your life

Hot damn it (woo)

Your booty like two planets (woo)

Go ahead, and go ham sandwich (woo)

Whoa, I can't stand it

'Cause you know what to do with that big fat butt

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (wiggle, wiggle, wiggle)

Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (shake it, shake it girl)

Just a little bit (little bit, little bit, little bit)

Shake what your mama gave you, misbehave you

I just wanna strip you, dip you, flip you, bubble bathe you

What they do, taste my raindrops, k boo?

Now what you're willing, what you wanting, what you may do

Completely separated 'til I deeply penetrate it

Then I take it out and wipe it off

Eat it, ate it, love it, hate it

Overstated, underrated, everywhere I been

Can you wiggle, wiggle for the D-O-double G again?