Lirik Lagu Knock You Down - Keri Hilson, Kanye West, Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Knock You Down - Keri Hilson, Kanye West, Ne-Yo

Uh-huh, not again

Oh, this ain't supposed to happen to me

Keep rockin', and keep knockin'

Whether you Louboutin it up or Reebokin'

You see the hate, that they servin' on a platter

So what we gon' have, dessert or disaster?

I never thought I'd be in love like this

When I look at you my mind goes on a trip

Then you came in and knocked me on my face

Feels like I'm in a race

But I already won first place

I never thought I'd fall for you as hard as I did

(As hard as I did, yeah)

You got me thinking 'bout our life, our house and kids (yeah)

Every morning I look at you and smile

'Cause boy you came around, and you knocked me down, knocked me down

Sometimes love comes around

And it knocks you down

Just get back up

When it knocks you down

Knocks you down

Sometimes love comes around

And it knocks you down

Just get back up

When it knocks you down

Knocks you down

I never thought I'd hear myself say (ooh)

Y'all go ahead

I think I'm gonna kick it with my girl today (kick it with my girl today)

I used to be commander and chief of my pimp ship flyin' high (flyin' high)

'Til I met this pretty little missile who shot me out the sky

(Oh, shot me out the sky)

Hate to know I'm crashing, I don't know how it happened

But I know it feels so damn good

Said if I could go back, and make it happen faster

Don't you know I would, baby if I could?

Miss independent to the fullest

The load never to much, she helping me pull it

She shot the bullet that ended that life (oh)

I swear to you the pimp in me just died tonight, girl

Sometimes love (love comes around, love comes around)

Oh, it comes around

And it knocks you down

Just get back up

When it knocks you down (oh, when it knocks you down)

Sometimes love comes around (ooh, yeah, comes around, yeah)

And it knocks you down

Just get back up

When it knocks you down

Knocks you down (ooh, when it knocks you down, knocks you down)