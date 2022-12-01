Lirik Lagu Knock You Down - Keri Hilson, Kanye West, Ne-Yo dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Knock You Down - Keri Hilson, Kanye West, Ne-Yo
Uh-huh, not again
Oh, this ain't supposed to happen to me
Keep rockin', and keep knockin'
Whether you Louboutin it up or Reebokin'
You see the hate, that they servin' on a platter
So what we gon' have, dessert or disaster?
I never thought I'd be in love like this
When I look at you my mind goes on a trip
Then you came in and knocked me on my face
Feels like I'm in a race
But I already won first place
I never thought I'd fall for you as hard as I did
(As hard as I did, yeah)
You got me thinking 'bout our life, our house and kids (yeah)
Every morning I look at you and smile
'Cause boy you came around, and you knocked me down, knocked me down
Sometimes love comes around
And it knocks you down
Just get back up
When it knocks you down
Knocks you down
Sometimes love comes around
And it knocks you down
Just get back up
When it knocks you down
Knocks you down
I never thought I'd hear myself say (ooh)
Y'all go ahead
I think I'm gonna kick it with my girl today (kick it with my girl today)
I used to be commander and chief of my pimp ship flyin' high (flyin' high)
'Til I met this pretty little missile who shot me out the sky
(Oh, shot me out the sky)
Hate to know I'm crashing, I don't know how it happened
But I know it feels so damn good
Said if I could go back, and make it happen faster
Don't you know I would, baby if I could?
Miss independent to the fullest
The load never to much, she helping me pull it
She shot the bullet that ended that life (oh)
I swear to you the pimp in me just died tonight, girl
Sometimes love (love comes around, love comes around)
Oh, it comes around
And it knocks you down
Just get back up
When it knocks you down (oh, when it knocks you down)
Sometimes love comes around (ooh, yeah, comes around, yeah)
And it knocks you down
Just get back up
When it knocks you down
Knocks you down (ooh, when it knocks you down, knocks you down)
