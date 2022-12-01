Lirik Lagu Without You - The Kid LAROI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without You - The Kid LAROI
You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally
Left here without you (no, no, no), without you (ooh)
And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like
Without you (no, no, no), without you (no, no)
I can't believe that you wouldn't believe me
F*** all of your reasons
I lost my s***, you know I didn't mean it
Now I see it, you run and repeat it
And I can't take it back, so in the past is where we'll leave it, huh
So there you go, oh
Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh
I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry
But I'm scared to be alone
You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally
Left here without you (no, no, no), without you (ooh)
And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like
Without you (no, no, no), without you (no, no)
Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh-oh, whoa-oh
Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh-oh, whoa-oh
Without you, without you, ooh
Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh-oh, whoa-oh
Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh-oh, whoa-oh
Without you, without you
It's gon' be hard here on my own
And even harder to let you go
I really wish that we could've got this right
So here I go, oh
Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh
I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry
But I'm scared to be alone
You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally
Left here without you (no, no, no), without you (ooh)
And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like
Without you (no, no, no), without you (no, no)
Artikel Pilihan