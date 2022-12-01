Lirik Lagu Without You - The Kid LAROI dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Without You - The Kid LAROI

You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally

Left here without you (no, no, no), without you (ooh)

And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like

Without you (no, no, no), without you (no, no)

I can't believe that you wouldn't believe me

F*** all of your reasons

I lost my s***, you know I didn't mean it

Now I see it, you run and repeat it

And I can't take it back, so in the past is where we'll leave it, huh

So there you go, oh

Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh

I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry

But I'm scared to be alone

You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally

Left here without you (no, no, no), without you (ooh)

And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like

Without you (no, no, no), without you (no, no)

Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh-oh, whoa-oh

Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh-oh, whoa-oh

Without you, without you, ooh

Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh-oh, whoa-oh

Oh-oh, whoa-oh, oh-oh, whoa-oh

Without you, without you

It's gon' be hard here on my own

And even harder to let you go

I really wish that we could've got this right

So here I go, oh

Can't make a wife out of a ho, oh

I'll never find the words to say I'm sorry

But I'm scared to be alone

You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally

Left here without you (no, no, no), without you (ooh)

And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like

Without you (no, no, no), without you (no, no)